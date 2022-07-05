Covid infections have jumped by more than half a million in a week in the UK, as the newest Omicron variants continue to spread.
The BA.4 and BA.5 strains now make up the majority of new cases across the country and while health experts say there is “currently no evidence” that they can cause more serious symptoms than previous variants, people are being urged to be cautious.
Dame Dr Jenny Harries, one of the UK’s most senior health officials, has urged people to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed spaces after warnings the current Covid wave has not yet peaked.
She said the BA.5 variant in particular is “really pushing and driving this current wave”, and could cause hospital cases to reach an 18-month high.
Members of the public have been advised to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”, with Dr Harries highlighting handwashing, keeping distance where possible and wearing a face covering in enclosed, poorly ventilated places as measures to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.
People are also urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they experience any Covid symptoms or feel unwell.
But what are the main symptoms to look for? Listed are the top 10 most common Covid symptoms being reported by people, according to data from the ZOE Covid Study app.