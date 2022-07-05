The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants are fuelling infections across the UK

The BA.4 and BA.5 strains now make up the majority of new cases across the country and while health experts say there is “currently no evidence” that they can cause more serious symptoms than previous variants, people are being urged to be cautious.

Dame Dr Jenny Harries, one of the UK’s most senior health officials, has urged people to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed spaces after warnings the current Covid wave has not yet peaked.

She said the BA.5 variant in particular is “really pushing and driving this current wave”, and could cause hospital cases to reach an 18-month high.

Members of the public have been advised to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”, with Dr Harries highlighting handwashing, keeping distance where possible and wearing a face covering in enclosed, poorly ventilated places as measures to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.

People are also urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they experience any Covid symptoms or feel unwell.

But what are the main symptoms to look for? Listed are the top 10 most common Covid symptoms being reported by people, according to data from the ZOE Covid Study app.

1. Runny nose Reported by 66% of users on the ZOE Covid symptom app, a runny nose is one of the key signs of Omicron infection. It could also be a sign of a cold or hayfever, but if you feel unwell it is worth taking a test or self-isolating until you feel better.

2. Sore throat A total of 65%% of people have reported suffering with a sore throat on the ZOE Covid symptom app and it typically tends to occur in the early stages of infection. Drinking plenty of fluids should help to ease the pain.

3. Headache A headache is often one of the earliest signs of infection and is now much more common than a fever, or loss of taste or smell, with 64% of people reporting this symptom on the ZOE Covid app. A study in Norway also found that people infected with Covid tend to have moderate to severely painful headaches, or feel pulsing or stabbing pains.

4. Persistent cough Widely recognised as one of the ‘classic’ Covid symptoms, a persistent cough will typically affect around four in 10 people who test positive, according to the ZOE Covid study. Persistent means coughing many times a day, for half a day or more, and it will usually be very dry.