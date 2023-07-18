Cough medicine could soon be leaving supermarket and pharmacy shelves - and becoming prescription-only.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a consultation for medical professionals and the general public, after proposing to reclassify cough syrup, otherwise known as codeine linctus.

Codeine linctus is the cough syrup that tackles dry coughs, using the ingredient codeine phosphate.

However, there are growing concerns that it is being used recreationally for its opioid effects, rather than for its intended use as a cough suppressant.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA's chief safety officer, said: "Codeine linctus is an effective medicine, but as it is an opioid, its misuse and abuse can have major health consequences.

"Every response received will help us to develop a broader view on whether codeine linctus should be restricted to prescription-only status.

"We want to hear from members of the public, health professionals and others who would be affected by this potential change so we can make a properly considered decision for the benefit of patients, carers, and healthcare professionals across the UK."

A number of cough medicines were already pulled off the shelves earlier this year, following concerns about allergic reactions.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, added: "We welcome the MHRA consulting in this area, to understand the impact of this potential change on pharmacists, pharmacy teams and the public.

"Medicines should maximise benefits to patient health with minimum risk. We believe there is insufficient robust evidence for the benefits of codeine linctus in treating coughs safely and appropriately. We also have significant concerns about its misuse and addictive potential, as well as the risk of overdose.

"There are many non-codeine based products available for the treatment of dry cough. With studies showing up to 60% of people are genetically predisposed to opioid dependence, the role of codeine linctus in treating what is ultimately a self-limiting condition is questionable."

Popstar Justin Bieber is just one celebrity to have battled an addiction to codeine cough syrup in the past, revealing that he took it as a youngster as he struggled with the pressure of being one of the world’s most famous musicians.

"People don’t know how serious it got,” he said. “It was legit crazy scary."