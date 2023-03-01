The cancellation comes months after the Canadian singer first announced he was postponing his tour due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice world tour, following ongoing health issues.

A post on the tour’s official Twitter page on Tuesday (28 February) confirmed the rest of the tour dates, which includes several in the US, Australia and Europe, would be cancelled.

The official cancellation comes months after Bieber first announced he was postponing the tour due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) diagnosis, which he revealed in June last year. The rare condition had caused a complete paralysis of the right side of his face.

He announced a return to the road in July but postponed shows again in September in order to make his “health a priority”.

At the time, Bieber said that shows in Europe had “taken a real toll” and he needed more time to “rest and get better”.

The Canadian singer, 29, has been forced to postpone the world tour several times due his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome - a viral reactivation and one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Over the past year the tour has amassed more than 55 million dollars (£46 million) in revenue, although fans have expressed their dismay online that they had still not received previously promised refunds.

One twitter user wrote: “Moment of silence for the tour justin bieber never did and held my money hostage for three years.”

Another shared their disappointment over the tour’s cancellation saying: “I could cry….justin bieber cancelled his tour.”

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of the shingles virus and is caused by a virus in the facial nerve, the NHS says.