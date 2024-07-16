Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Soul mates’ Chris and Lynne Johnson die within days of one another after spending their last days hand-in-hand in hospice.

A devoted couple, married for more than half a century spent their final days together, side-by-side in a hospice room. Chris and Lynne Johnson died within days of each other after both battling cancer.

Chris, 76, was battling bowel and liver cancer while his wife Lynne, 69, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Shortly after the photo was taken at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Lynne died on February 13 followed by Chris who passed away on February 21.

The pair, pictured in the poignant photograph hand-in-hand, had barely spent a day apart during their 52 year marriage. They shared two grown-up children together. Their daughter Julie Whittaker shared the image in a touching tribute to her beloved parents.

She said: “Dad was there for mum’s last breath. He was holding her hand, and he took so much comfort in that. When mum died it took him a few days to come to terms with it. On the Saturday he burst into tears and said, ‘Has Lynne really gone?’.

“Then that was it, he didn’t eat or drink again. He was completely heartbroken that mum had died and just gave up. I don’t think he would have died that day if mum was still alive. The ultimate goal was ensuring they were together until the end, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Ashgate.”

Chris was a milkman when he met Lynne while out on his rounds and they tied the knot in June 1972. The couple had two children, Gary and Julie, and were described as "proper soulmates" who were never apart from one another.

Julie, of Glapwell, Derbyshire, added: "They did everything together. Other than when they were at work they were never apart; they were proper soulmates.

“Even to this day, it doesn’t feel real. It’s not been long since they passed away – how have they just gone?

“It was such a whirlwind, everything happened so quickly. I’m just so grateful that Ashgate was able to keep them together.”

Chris, who later worked as a bus driver before he retired, was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer last October. Just three months later Lynne, a former carer, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumour.

Julie said: “The care was just phenomenal. Not just for mum and dad but for all of us, the hospice was with us from the start and are still there for us now. If both couldn’t be cared for at the hospice, it would have been so heartbreaking for us choosing who we were going to be with.

“Having them together gave our family so much more time with them both. The hospice is such an amazing place and we were so well looked after.

“It’s all about the little things, they think of everything and will go above and beyond to help patients, families and visitors. Dad was able to enjoy a glass of wine, and his brother Alwyn came every day to visit with my mum and dad’s dog Tess – Alwyn and Tess were there when Dad died which was special for him.”

Julie is now calling on the government to review funding so more people can access end-of-life services. She said: “Not only do all people deserve the end of life care that my parents received, but when patients are in a hospice instead of a hospital it takes the strain off the NHS.

“Nothing is too much trouble for staff at the hospice; there is so much love and compassion. I just wish that more families could be as well looked after as we were.”