Cases are still below the peak of the last two years

Positive cases of Covid-19 are on the rise, as 3.7% cases of 4,403 respiratory specimens were identified as Covid-19 compared with 3.6% of 4,535, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reports.

The agency said data through its Respiratory DataMart System showed a slight increase in cases and hospital admissions, including those in intensive care, as of 20 July.

A picture taken on February 20, 2022 shows a Covid-19 Lateral Flow (LFT) self-test kit, containing a SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test, arranged for a photograph, in London (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Zoe Health Study, which takes its data from people self-reporting, also estimates there were 606,602 people with symptomatic Covid on 4 July and that this has since risen to 789,695 on 28 July.

Nearly five million people use Zoe’s app to report Covid symptoms and test results, the company says, and of these, it estimates there are 59,357 daily new cases with the greatest proportion in Wales and Cornwall.

Retail chemist, Boots, also said its sales of tests had increased by 33% between 16 - 22 July compared with the previous three weeks as people suffer more coughs, sore throats and headaches.

However, this is still well below the 1,678,854 peak of 30 December and the 2,993,830 peak on 18 July last year.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “Covid-19 cases and hospital admission rates remain at low levels, though have risen very slightly in the past two weeks. We will continue to monitor these rates closely.

“The NHS will be in contact in autumn 2023 when the seasonal vaccine is available for those who are eligible due to health conditions or age.

“Remember that the virus can cause serious illness, especially for those who are older or immunosuppressed, so we urge everyone who is offered to take up the vaccine when offered.”