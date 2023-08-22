Some people might want some to hand for the winter months.

Scientists have warned that there could be a rise in Covid-19 cases this winter.

With whatever you could call this year's summer seemingly at an end, attentions are already turning towards the winter months, and how the NHS will be able to handle winter pressures. The number of cold, flu and Covid cases are expected to increase, and it's likely some vulnerable people may end up hospitalised as a result.

Outlining the plan for Covid-19 vaccines this year, Steve Russell from NHS England said: "Vaccination is an essential part of protecting the public and staff over the colder months.

Lateral flow tests have become readily available in the UK. (Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The approach being taken to timing and coadministration maximises clinical protection, and therefore the resilience of health and care services, over the later winter months when flu and Covid-19 are most likely to be prevalent."

The government has also committed £250m to the NHS to provide additional beds ahead of the busy winter period.

Speaking to GB News, health minister Will Quince said: "The £250m, it’s not new money, it’s from the capital budget, and that’s for 30 hospital trusts up and down the country, and this is actually part of a wider funding commitment earlier that we made of £1bn in revenue funding to improve urgent and emergency care and our resilience ahead of this winter.

“What that £250m will buy is an additional 900 beds for this winter.

"We have of course over the last the past year seen an additional 6,000 doctors and 15,000 nurses, but each of those trusts that have committed to build those 900 additional beds within their trust, have assured us and NHS England that they will be able to staff them with the funding supplied.”

With growing concerns about Covid-19 this winter, those wishing to be cautious may want to purchase some Covid testing kits. Fortunately, these are now quite readily available.

Where can I buy Covid tests?

Lateral flow testing kits were naturally in high demand at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for many ended up being difficult to get hold of. But as companies kept up the supply, there are now millions of unsold testing kits lying around for people to buy.

Supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsburys are selling testing kits, and they are also available in stores like Boots and Superdrug, as well as local pharmacies. Covid tests can also be purchased online via retailers like Amazon.

With such an overwhelming supply, these lateral low tests have become fairly cheap to buy as well.

At Lloyds Pharmacy, individual tests can be purchased for £1.89 or up to a pack of 10 for £17. However, some people are still eligible for free lateral flow testing kits.

If you work in health care or in a hospice, or have an underlying health condition, you can still get free tests through the NHS.

How to do a lateral flow test

According to the NHS, this is how you should complete your lateral flow tests:

- Open your mouth wide and rub the swab over both your tonsils (or where they would have been) at the back of your throat. Do this 4 times on each side.

- Using the same swab, wipe the inside of your nose as set out in the test kit instructions.

- Put the end of the swab into the tube so it's in the liquid and swirl the swab around as directed in the test kit instructions, then close the lid.

- Squeeze the liquid from the tube onto the test strip.

- Check the waiting time in the instructions that came with your test kit.