The UK rolled out fourth doses to some eligible groups in April of this year

A fourth dose of a Covid-19 booster vaccine increases protection against coronavirus, particularly in those aged over 70, a UK trial has found.

But what were the results of the trial and who will receive a fourth Covid booster jab?

What were the results of the trial?

The study of 133 people, two weeks after their fourth dose, some of whom were over 70 and some under 70, found that the vaccines were both "well-tolerated" and "boosted immunity".

The researchers said that "peak responses after the fourth dose were similar to, and possibly better than, peak responses after the third dose".

But the study, which was published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, also concluded that a large increase in anti-spike antibodies would probably wane rapidly, as was seen after third doses.

All participants were vaccinated with a dose of Pfizer or a half dose of Moderna about six months after having their third dose.

Professor Saul Faust, Cov-Boost study leader from the University of Southampton, said: “There was good boosting in all groups, particularly for the over-70s, and the half dose of Moderna was slightly higher.”

The T-cells, which are another part of the immune system, were also boosted after the fourth dose. This suggests longer-lasting protection against severe disease was increased.

However, Prof Faust said that the recent Omicron wave means most people will have been recently infected with Covid-19 and now have high antibody levels. This means they are unlikely to gain much from another dose.

The study was also small so more research is needed over a longer period of time in order to track how long the immune response lasts.

Who is currently eligible for a fourth jab?

The UK rolled out fourth doses to over-75s and the most vulnerable in April of this year.

Those currently eligible to receive the 4th dose include:

adults aged 75 and over

residents in care homes for older adults

those aged 12 and over with weakened immune systems

An appointment can be booked online three months (91 days) after your previous dose, but to get maximum protection, the NHS recommends having the fourth dose about six months later.

Will it be rolled out to others?

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the study findings were "further evidence underlining the importance of people coming forward for their booster as soon as they are eligible".