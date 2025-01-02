Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 11-year-old girl was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a rollercoaster at Thorpe Park "dislodged" the mass and sparked symptoms, her mum said.

Connie Campbell, now 13, felt unwell after the rides during a family day out at the park in Surrey and started having headaches and being sick two days later.

Her mum Tina Smith, 54, says the violent motion of the ride dislodged the tumour in Connie's brain, making her unwell. It meant the grade-four cancer was detected just before it was able to spread to her daughter's spine, she said.

Connie underwent brain surgery, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy which meant she missed a year of school.

Tina Smith with her daughter Connie Campbell | Family/ SWNS

Now Tina, a mum-of-two is running a marathon to help raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Tina, a personal assistant from Woodford, London, said: "There’s a difference between getting thrown around a bit for fun and having your head ricochet so hard you don’t feel right after. Connie and I didn’t go on those rides again, but her dad and brother did.

"It was two days later that she started being sick, which seems too much of a coincidence for the two things not to be related. I suspect the rides dislodged her tumour and, if that’s the case, I’m glad because I was told we found it at a good time, before it spread to her spine.”

Connie Campbell before her diagnosis | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Tina, Connie, her dad and brother, went to the theme park during the August Bank Holiday in 2022. Connie underwent brain surgery in the October. Connie, now in Year 9, has suffered developmental delays because of her diagnosis and treatment.

After deferring her London Marathon 2024 place due to a knee injury, Tina is upping her training to complete the 26.2-mile race on Sunday, April 27.

She said: “My family can’t quite believe that I’m going to be running a marathon, they are very proud. I’d never considered doing one until recent years when I watched runners in London and with Connie’s diagnosis, the time feels right.”

Tina will be joined by her friend, Lucy Bradley, 48, also from Woodford. So far, they have raised more than £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Tina added: “There’s so much that’s unknown about brain tumours and treatment is often invasive and harsh for patients, especially children. To answer the questions we have, such as what caused the brain tumour, how do we stop the cancer, and what other treatments are there, I’m going to run the London Marathon to raise awareness and much-needed funds to find these answers.”

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s desperately sad to hear about Connie’s diagnosis. In the UK, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour and just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers.

“We’re determined to change that but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure. We’re really grateful for Tina and Lucy’s support and will be there to cheer her across the finish line in April.”