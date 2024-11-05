Diabetes: How I manage with simple lifestyle changes

Diabetes runs in my family and unfortunately, I am also not exempt from it. I got this serious heterogenous group of diseases at the age of 40.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, I wasn’t diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. My Langerhans cells are functional and produce insulin, but my body is not responding to it. That’s why, I am prone to different organ diseases.

From concentration to digestion and from breathing to excreting, each of my biological systems is disturbed. In this situation, I have only two options: either succumb to death or take effective preventive measures to control my blood sugar level. I prefer life over death and have learned how to manage my diabetes with simple lifestyle changes. Stick around this article to explore my routine that helps me live a healthier life with diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 4 Routine Changes that Helps Me Control Diabetes

Manage Diabetes with Simple Lifestyle

As I knew from eating to sleeping, everything plays a vital role in determining my blood glucose level. Therefore, I analysed my routine thoroughly and adopted the following strategies:

1- Eat a Balanced Diet

I know that diet plays a vital part in one’s routine, and in my case, it required a complete overhaul. First, I thought I had to give up my favourite foods, which was very hard for me. Later, I realized that managing diabetes isn’t about deprivation; it’s about making smarter choices. I researched different foods and learned about their glycaemic index. This helped me avoid meals that could raise my blood sugar.

Breakfast

Nowadays, breakfast has become my most important meal of the day. I usually start my day with oatmeal topped with fresh berries. Oatmeal is a great source of fibre that boosts my digestion, and berries fulfil my sweet tooth without causing a spike in my body’s glucose concentration. My second favourite option is whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of chia seeds. This dish provides healthy fats and fibre.

Lunch

Next comes lunch where my major focus is on balance. I prefer a nutritious meal that is fulfilling but doesn’t cause my blood sugar to rise. Usually, I go with grilled chicken salad which is both nutritious and delicious. This dish has mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a light touch of vinegar. Being an amalgam of veggies and meat, this salad adds more protein and fibre to my blood rather than carbs. Sometimes, I also make a vegetable stir-fry with tofu, bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas, served over brown rice. This not only looks good but also keeps my blood sugar in check like a pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinner

It’s the last meal of the day, and I make sure that it must be satisfying and healthy. For dinner, I prefer baking a salmon with asparagus. Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, is a great source for heart health. Whereas asparagus is a low-carb vegetable that is high in fibre. It adds more bulk to my intestines and makes digestion very easy. On cooler evenings, I love to enjoy a bowl of delicious Turkey Chili. This dish has kidney beans, tomatoes, and a variety of spices that don’t increase my blood glucose levels. Other than these routine meals, I also make informed decisions while choosing snacks. Nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, and the following fresh fruits help me control my diabetes while satisfying my taste buds:

Apples

Berries

Oranges

2- Perform Various Exercises

In type 2 diabetes, our body produces insulin but can’t use it completely. Therefore, diabetic patients like me need to burn calories and convert them into energy. That’s why exercise is a necessity for me. The day when I got my positive diagnosis of diabetes, I became more conscious about regular workouts and incorporated different exercises into my schedule. Here I have shared my daily workout routine with you:

Morning Walks

I start my day by walking around my neighbourhood for 20 to 30 minutes. These walks are easy on joints and don’t fatigue me. I typically maintain a moderate pace during my walks. These walks not only lower my blood sugar levels but also give me a chance to clear my mind and enjoy some fresh air.

Strength Training

Apart from simple morning walks, I used to do strength training exercises as well. With the help of light dumbbells, I do exercises, such as bicep curls and triceps extensions. I go for these workouts usually twice a week for 20 minutes. Strength training builds my muscle mass which in turn improves insulin sensitivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoga

I have also included yoga in my daily routine. Being a diabetic patient, I think mindfulness is necessary for me. Diabetic management itself is a stressful process and can negatively impact blood sugar levels. Therefore, I pay immense heed to breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques that can help me manage stress. I usually attend local yoga classes twice a week and practice bow poses, lying down body technique, and corpse poses for excellent flexibility, balance, and stress reduction.

3- Sleep Properly

I know that improper sleep can lead to insulin resistance. That’s why I follow a proper sleep schedule of 7-8 hours. I go to bed sharp at 9:00 pm and make sure that my room is quiet and dark. This helps me enjoy a peaceful sleep every night which ultimately reduces my stress level and insulin resistance.

4- Monitor Blood Sugar Level

Regular blood sugar monitoring is essential for me. It helps me understand how different foods, activities, and stress levels affect my condition. I use a glucometer to check my body’s glucose levels many times a day. By getting immediate feedback, I make necessary adjustments to my diet and activity levels. Moreover, I also consume some vital medicines that improve insulin sensitivity. Like many other conscious consumers, I also prefer purchasing drugs from reliable pharma brands offering medicines in custom medicine boxes. These are durable and sustainable packaging solutions that protect drugs from harmful external elements, such as temperature, moisture, and dust, and improve the medicine’s shelf life.

No doubt, diabetes management is a lifelong commitment. Simple lifestyle changes can make it possible for me to live a healthy life. If you are also struggling with this disease, I suggest you eat a balanced diet, stay active, and regularly monitor your blood sugar levels. Remember, every small change can make a big difference in your diabetes management journey. So, take care of yourself and enjoy the glamour’s of life.