Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The sun has come out this week and temperatures have reached 30C - here are tips on how to make yourself as ‘sun healthy’ as possible

Maybe because it’s so uncommon, sunny warm weather in the UK puts us all in a better mood. People smile more, say hello to each other in the street or park and become extra sociable.

Chatting to neighbours over the garden fence, while walking the dog, outside in the local coffee shop or in the beer garden are all more likely to happen if you feel comfortably warm and more relaxed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmer climates also tend to get people out of the house, walking in the sunshine which means less time on the sofa and more exercise. It improves vitamin D levels which in the UK tend to be worryingly low. Getting out in the sunlight, particularly in the morning helps to improve the body’s circadian rhythm which further enhances mood, improves metabolism pathways and even reduces the risk of cancer

There are two health related caveats, however, which could interfere with the benefits of sunny weather - hay fever and sun burn. As temperatures rise, so does the pollen count.

This means that those who are sensitive to pollen will suffer the familiar hay fever symptoms of sneezing, stuffy runny nose, itchy eyes and nose. Spending time in the sun, even in the UK can cause sun burning, which is linked to premature aging, cataracts, wrinkles and increased risk of skin cancer.

Fortunately, there is strong scientific evidence that certain lifestyle and dietary tips can both address the underlying causes of pollen hypersensitivity, improve skin cell repair, reduce oxidative stress and calm skin inflammation after excess sun exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promote a healthy gut

Several studies have demonstrated that 10-12 weeks of a good quality probiotic supplement could reduce the severity of hay fever for some people. The best evidence is for lactobacillus probiotic bacteria but if you are thinking of this strategy, ensure you take non-histamine inducing strains such as those in Yourgutplus which also contains a good quantity of vitamin D.

Ensure adequate vitamin D levels

People with low vitamin D levels are known to have worse hay fever symptoms as well as other allergic diseases such as asthma, eczema and food allergy. Regular, sun exposure (without burning) is the best way to maintain vitamin D levels although vitamin D can be found in some foods such as sundried mushrooms and oily fish. Vitamin D supplementation is a good way to maintain levels especially if you don’t usually take a winter holiday. The best supplements combine vitamin D with a prebiotic and probiotic which are known to enhances absorption and utilisation.

Don’t smoke cigarettes in the sun

This accelerates inflammation and increases oxidative stress in the skin, further adding to the stress cause by the sun itself. Many scientist agree that if you want to look five years older, smoke. If you want to look ten years older, smoke while sunbathing. Smoke can also irritate the nose and throat aggravating hay fever symptoms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eat more phytochemical rich foods

These natural chemicals provide their colour, aroma and taste for fruit, vegetables, spices, teas and nuts have enormous health benefits including enhancing the specificity of the immune system and reducing excess oxidative stress and inflammation. In trials involving patients with allergic rhinitis, boosting intake of ginger and turmeric with extracts improved runny nose symptoms and overall wellbeing.

A Japanese study, which was set up to show that a phytochemical-rich supplement helped reduce menopausal symptoms, also reported that about a quarter of the participants said their hay fever symptoms were significantly better than previous years.

Red wine

Red wine contains the phytochemical called resveratrol which has been shown to inhibit skin damage and decreased skin cancer risk. It is harder to find resveratrol-containing creams, but the good news is that drinking a glass of good-quality red wine could carry the same benefits. If you don’t like red wine, however, supplements containing resveratrol are available.

Also, be careful with cheap red wine which has higher amounts of the preservative sulphite which can cause a blocked stuffy nose which will make hay fever symptoms worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dark chocolate and coffee

These contain natural flavonoids and phytochemicals which upregulate anti-oxidative pathways essential for protecting the skin cells. Several studies have shown that a small amount of dark chocolate every day can reduce skin damage but, like red wine, more is not better. Too much sugar can damage gut health, promote inflammation and cause weight gain so 100% no sugar options would be safer. One study found that coffee in moderation could reduce skin cancer rates including melanoma.

Olive oil

Olive oil has the amazing ability of supporting DNA repair mechanisms. This was demonstrated in one experiment in which hairless mice exposed to sun had significantly lower levels of skin cancers, skin damage and markers of DNA if they had olive oil massaged on the skin compared to those who did not. Good after sun lotions should include olive oil but you can always boost their potency by adding more cold-pressed olive oil to a cream applying to your skin, especially if you have sunburnt. Increasing olive oil in the diet is also protective.

Omega fats

Other health omega fats in oily fish and seeds have been shown to reduce sun-induced inflammation and enhance immune response against genetic UV damage. Omega 3 and 6 rich plants such as chia seeds, nuts and avocado have also been shown to reduce excess inflammation in the airways and nose reducing hay fever distress.

Suncream

Pick your sun lotions carefully as the last thing the skin needs when coping with the stress of UV rays is a cream full of hydrocarbons, preservatives, parabens, colours and perfumes, which are present in many commercially available sun tan creams. These may cause more irritation, inflammation and the toxins can add to the oxidative stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun tan creams made from natural plants scented with essential oils are available but harder to find - usually from small independent producers such as 0-sun or Upcircle. For the areas which get the most intense sun, such as the cheeks which often get reflected UV from sun glasses and the top of the ears, a zinc based sun block provides the best protection. Some of these have been implicated with damage to coral reefs as they contain oxybenzone, nano titanium and zinc oxides but it is possible to buy sea-friendly versions.

In conclusion