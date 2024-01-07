Dry January: the health benefits that will happen to your body as the booze leaves your system
The first 24 hours are always the hardest
Dry January has sparked many people looking to quit alcohol after a particularly boozy season. But do you know how quickly the physical changes from quitting can take effect on your body, and what it means for your health.
So what are you expecting to see happening to your body this month when you sober up? After the initial period of drunkenness and dehydration wears off, most of the alcohol will be out of your system after about 24 hours and more long-term health benefits can be felt.
24 hours
The first 24 hours are the hardest as this period can still see digestive issues after a heavy drinking session, with the risk of stomach pain, diarrhoea and constipation as the booze leaves your system.
For people with a serious alcohol addiction, this can be a very dangerous time as they could develop delirium tremens (DTs), which include seizures, hallucinations and significant increases in heart rate and blood pressure.
2-3 days
Two to three days after stopping drinking, the kidneys and other organs should return to normal as the toxins have been processed out of your system. Dopamine levels will probably remain low causing shortness of temper and low mood but this will get better with time.
4-5 days
After four to five days bowel movements should have become more regular and stomach pain should have subsided as acid levels return to normal. Sleep problems can still persist at this stage but a warm bath, soothing music and a break from screens before bed can help with this.
1 week
Around a week later, dopamine levels will return to normal so your mood will have improved and sleeping should be easier. One side effect of this is more vivid dreams, according to Alcohol Change due to the increased REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, the charity said. "REM is the stage of sleep during which we dream. When we drink, REM sleep is suppressed, which is why we're still so tired the next day, even after an eight-hour slumber."
2 weeks
After two weeks there will be an improvement in your skin as alcohol dehydrates the body, including the skin, which can cause it to look dull and tired. But a couple of weeks off later and you should notice a marked improvement with a clearer and smoother complexion. Around the two-week point you might also start noticing you’ve lost a little bit of weight, as the calories you’ve been consuming in booze have been cut out.
1 month and beyond
After a month sober you will find yourself sleeping better, feeling happier with clearer skin and a smaller waistline. But it is around this point that some of the most important health benefits also kick in. After 4 weeks your risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, liver cirrhosis and obesity is reduced as you now have reduced blood sugar and lower cholesterol from drinking less. At about this time, you should also notice a boost in creativity, better decision making and improved learning and problem-solving. If you exercise you should also find it easier, with fewer headaches.
In three months, these benefits will remain with an increase in energy as well. After a full 12 months without alcohol, most people have succeeded in beating all cravings and withdrawal leaving the unpleasant symptoms behind.
