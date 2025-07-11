Eye doctor shares top tips to combat hay fever as 'pollen bomb' strikes

Dr Laura de Benito Llopis

As temperatures soar and pollen levels reach a seasonal high, Harley Street eye surgeon Dr Laura de Benito Llopis reveals the fridge hack that stops itchy eyes in their tracks – and why rubbing them could leave you with permanent damage.

Sick of suffering through summer with puffy, itchy, red eyes? A leading eye surgeon says it’s time to put down the antihistamines and head to your fridge – yes, really.

Dr Laura De Benito Llopis, at OCL Vision, has put together a series of quirky but brilliant hay fever eye hacks – and some of them might just be enough to stop you going crazy from hay fever.

From stashing your eye drops next to the milk to washing your lashes like your life depends on it, these are the expert tips that could transform your allergy season.

Pollen levels are set to soar in the coming weeks.

“Most people don’t realise just how badly hay fever can affect their eyes,” warns Dr Laura. “And rubbing them is just about the worst thing you can do in the moment".

While it might be an instinct for most, rubbing the eyes is undoubtedly making things worse – and even putting long-term vision at risk.

The secret eye hacks that actually work

Forget fumbling around for pills that barely touch the itch. Dr Laura’s tips are as simple as they are surprising:

Keep your eye drops in the fridge

“It sounds odd, but cold drops don’t just soothe – they stop the itch dead,” she says. “They also flush away pollen and help you resist the urge to rub. My pro tip is to use lubricating drops between antihistamine ones to stay fresh and flake-free".

Clean your sunnies – then take them off!

Wraparound shades are great outdoors, but become pollen traps indoors. “Always clean them before you pop them back on,” says Dr Laura, “or you’re just reapplying pollen.”

Reach for a cold mask, not your fingers

Rubbing might feel good in the moment - but it’s a vision hazard, says the expert. “A chilled gel eye mask is my holy grail. I keep one in the fridge and slap it on as soon as the itch starts.”

Wash your eyelashes

Your lashes aren’t just for looks – they’re pollen magnets. “Pollen sticks to them like Velcro,” she explains. “Wipe them with a lid cleanser every evening and you’ll notice a huge difference.”

Ditch the mascara

Running mascara and flaking fibres can irritate already inflamed eyes. Dr Laura says: “Skip the eye makeup during peak pollen days or opt for a hypoallergenic formula.”

Shower smart

Don't wait until bedtime. “Pollen clings to your hair and clothes – and ends up in your eyes if you delay your shower,” says Dr Laura. “Get clean the second you walk in the door".

Why rubbing your eyes is a summer sin

“It feels good in the moment, but rubbing your eyes damages the cornea and makes everything worse,” says Dr Laura. “In severe cases, repeated rubbing can cause microscopic trauma or even contribute to conditions like keratoconus, which affects your vision long-term. Simply put, your eyes are not made to be rubbed, so you must try and resist the urge.”

If your eyes are persistently red, gritty or sensitive to light, Dr Laura advises seeing an optometrist or ophthalmologist to rule out allergic conjunctivitis, which may require prescription drops such as olopatadine or ketotifen.

“If symptoms aren’t improving with over-the-counter treatments, it’s time to speak to a professional,” she says. “Your eyes are just as much of a gateway to pollen as your nose and mouth, so don’t neglect them. With the right care, you can enjoy the summer and take steps to avoid causing long-term damage to your vision.”