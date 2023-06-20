The conditions were perfect. A quiet home, light rain masking the sound of traffic, and of course, two sets of cave-experience black-out blinds all situated in a cool room. One of the major perks of working from home is having my own bed - and well, when I was asked to take a 20-minute nap for 'work' it wasn't exactly going to be in a brightened office with huge exposed windows and a tiny, thin throw - that would have been a different experience all together.

A report from University College London in the journal Sleep Health published this week (19 June), suggests naps are a great way to keep our brains bigger for longer, and it is equivalent to delaying ageing by between three and six years. Poor sleep can damage the brain, and brain health is important for protecting against dementia - which has been linked to disturbed sleep. So I decided to take a daytime nap to see if it helped or hindered the rest of my day.

Black-out blinds are the perfect companion for a daytime nap

The prep

Back in A-level psychology, I learned the importance of a good night's sleep, what it means for the body's circadian rhythm, how it impacts our health and how it makes us feel throughout the day. At the time, it seemed like a quick fix to good health, and bar my university years, I've been pretty good at getting 6-8 hours of sleep regularly every night, which meant I wasn't really that tired in the first place that made me feel like I did need to nap.

I'm also one of those people who can't sleep with any light in the room (hence the two sets of black-out blinds) or in a room that's too hot, so a 20-minute nap at work is not something that would appeal to me just because of the environment. Unless, of course, workplaces begin making whole nap rooms - complete with (hygienic) big blankets and black-out blinds.

I got distracted by the notifications on my phone as I set a 20-minute timer, and ended up responding to a few messages before lying down for my nap. I suppose, taking a 20-minute nap in a half an hour break would work but for someone who can't sleep on command, already in the prep stage, this would eat into a large bit of my work day, which isn't functional.

The sleep

All tucked in, my mind was active in work mode as I was thinking of ways to begin the article and how I should structure the piece. However, I began to employ relaxation techniques, from de-tensing my muscles to minding my breathing, I entered a light sleep and was completely relaxed by the time the timer went off and startled me awake.

Recently, I travelled to Budapest, and attempted to nap on the couch to the airport (around four hours from Birmingham to Stansted), then again on the plane (roughly two hours) and then again in the hotel room (had an early start). I'm not a napping person, so I found this hard to do - and ultimately, did not sleep very well and woke up very groggy. However, with no distractions, bar the vague knowledge there was a counting clock ready to spring into life, it was easier to relax and sleep.

The aftermath

I definitely feel more alert, and more relaxed and I could tackle the rest of my to-do list. I also preferred this as a way to reduce screen time as a way to wind down after staring at a laptop screen in the morning.

I also didn't wake up feeling heavy-headed or groggy which is always a bonus. Yet, although I did enjoy having a quick nap, I wouldn't opt to do this daily. It wouldn't be practical when I have a heavy workday, and as someone who isn't usually a napper and sleeps regularly, this is not something I do even on my days off. Then again...if it's for my health I may need to give it some more thought.