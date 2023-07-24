"Had I been screened, I could have been picked up," he said.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died at the age of 67, his agent has said.

The Sri Lanka-born journalist, the face of BBC One’s News At Six since 2007, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, in April 2014.

He endured two rounds of chemotherapy and several operations, including the removal of most of his liver. In October 2015 he announced that his treatment was over and returned to BBC News At Six on November 10.

The first symptom Alagiah spotted was blood in his stool, which if screened, could have picked up the disease earlier.

George Alagiah's death was announced earlier today. (Picture: Jeff Overs)

Speaking about his diagnosis earlier this year, he said: "Had I been screened, I could have been picked up. I would have been screened at least three times and possibly four by the time I was 58 and this would have been caught at the stage of a little polyp: snip, snip.

"The challenge at first was getting my cancer diagnosis straight in my head – despite having so much going for me, a successful career and a loving family, here I was just being told I was dying.”

Here are some of the tell-tale symptoms of bowel cancer to look out for.

Symptoms of bowel cancer

Persistent change in bowel habits: One of the most common early signs of bowel cancer is a persistent change in bowel habits. This may include experiencing diarrhea or constipation that lasts for an extended period, or alternating between the two. Additionally, if you notice narrower stools than usual, it could be a cause for concern.

Blood in stool: The presence of blood in your stool, whether bright red or dark and tarry, should never be ignored. While it can be caused by various factors, such as hemorrhoids or anal fissures, it could also be an indication of bowel cancer, making it essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation.

Unexplained weight loss: Unintended weight loss without any obvious cause can be an alarming symptom. If you find yourself losing weight without making any significant changes to your diet or exercise routine, it is crucial to seek medical attention, as it may be linked to an underlying health issue, including bowel cancer.

Abdominal pain and discomfort: Persistent abdominal pain, cramps, or discomfort may be a sign of bowel cancer, especially if it occurs along with other symptoms. While these symptoms can be attributed to various gastrointestinal conditions, they should be investigated by a medical professional to rule out any serious concerns.

Fatigue and weakness: Bowel cancer can cause chronic fatigue and weakness, even if you are getting sufficient rest. This symptom is often overlooked, but if you experience ongoing tiredness, it is essential to address it with your healthcare provider.

Anemia: Iron deficiency anemia can be a symptom of bowel cancer. If you notice unusual fatigue, paleness, or shortness of breath, it could be an indication of low red blood cell count, and it is essential to determine the underlying cause.

Changes in bowel movements: Feelings of incomplete emptying after a bowel movement, or an increased urgency to pass stool without relief, may signal an issue with the colon or rectum.

