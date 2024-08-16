Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 13-year-old girl with a severe dairy allergy tragically died after consuming a Costa Coffee hot chocolate, following what an inquest has revealed as a "failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies".

The inquest, held at East London Coroner’s Court, concluded that Hannah Jacobs passed away on February 8, 2023, just hours after drinking the hot chocolate. The court was told that there had been a significant "failure of communication" between the coffee shop staff and Hannah's mother, Abimbola Duyile.

Assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said the root cause of Hannah's death stemmed from these communication failures. Additionally, she said that on the day of the incident, neither Hannah nor her mother were carrying an EpiPen, which had been prescribed for her condition. A post-mortem examination confirmed that Hannah died from a hypersensitive anaphylactic reaction triggered by an ingredient in the drink.

In the wake of the inquest, Hannah’s mother, Abimbola Duyile, paid tribute to her daughter, describing her as a "vivacious, caring, affectionate" child who had "everything to live for." In a statement read by her legal team outside the court, Ms Duyile expressed her grief and frustration, saying that Hannah had always been diligent in managing her allergies and had never suffered a serious allergic reaction before this tragic incident.

"Hannah was just entering adolescence and learning to be independent, taking ownership of her allergies when she was tragically taken from us," Ms Duyile said. She had known from a young age what her allergies were and took them very seriously. Hannah loved life. She was a vivacious, caring, affectionate, outspoken, and energetic child with a strong sense of right and wrong. Hannah had everything to live for and was so full of life and promise."

13-year-old Hannah Jacobs died after drinking Costa hot chocolate | Submitted

Ms Duyile, holding a framed photograph of Hannah, was visibly emotional as her statement was read aloud to reporters. She criticised the current approach to allergy safety in the food service industry, stating that treating allergen safety training as a "tick box exercise" is unacceptable. She also called for better awareness and more serious implementation of allergy training, stressing that the consequences of negligence in this area are severe, as evidenced by the loss of her daughter.

The inquest also highlighted that, at the time of Hannah’s death, allergen training for new Costa Coffee staff consisted of online modules and a quiz, which could be completed multiple times until passed. This training process has come under scrutiny in light of Hannah’s death, with calls for more stringent measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Hannah's mother, Abimbola Duyile, holds a picture of her daughter as solicitor Michelle Victor outside East London Coroner's Court following the conclusion of the inquest of 13-year-old Hannah Jacobs who died following a suspected anaphylactic reaction to a hot chocolate drink purchased at a Costa Coffee branch in Barking. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

The case has drawn parallels with the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger sandwich in 2016, prompting changes to food labelling laws. Natasha’s parents, who co-founded The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, have called for urgent government action to improve understanding of allergies across schools, businesses, and society.

In a statement, the foundation urged the appointment of an "allergy tsar" to champion the needs of the millions of people living with allergies in the UK. "How many more children must die before we start taking food allergy seriously?" they asked.

Following Natasha’s death in July 2016, the law was changed to require all food outlets to provide a full ingredients list and allergy labelling on food pre-packaged for direct sale.

Ms Duyile’s legal team from Leigh Day, said: "No mother should have to bury their child and no further lives should be lost due to food induced anaphylaxis. There are still many lessons to be learned. While we welcome the information provided by Costa that their training has changed since Hannah’s death Abi still believes that much more can be done. Robust training for those in the food service industry is essential and it must be rigorously tested to ensure it is fully understood and consistently implemented. This must be industry-wide.

"Abi and her family want meaningful changes to prevent any further deaths including the following changes: First, food businesses to come together to provide extra safeguards by implementing a process for the order details to be printed and stuck to coffee cups. Second, we welcome the Coroner’s decision to write to the Department of Education and the Department of Health to consider the practicalities of children with allergies carrying adrenaline when travelling to and from school.

"Third, the Department of Health to provide further education to the general public, medical professional and businesses on managing allergic reactions which require adrenaline. Last but not least, Abi supports the call by The Natasha’s Allergy Research Foundation for a dedicated person in Government to ensure people with allergies receive proper support and joined up healthcare to prevent avoidable deaths and ill health.”