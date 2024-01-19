Pippa Griffiths woke up one morning feeling numb on one side of her face - and was diagnosed with a meningioma.

Pippa Griffiths woke up feeling numb on one side - which turned out to be a brain tumour. (Picture: SWNS)

A mum told her migraines and brain fog were signs of the perimenopause discovered the symptoms were caused - by a brain tumour.

Pippa Griffiths, 45, also suffered with extreme fatigue and stress which she put down to moving back home from abroad. Doctors told her she was probably perimenopausal but in September last year she woke up with a numbness on one side of her face.

Pippa was rushed for an MRI scan which revealed a mass growing on her brain - diagnosed as a meningioma. The former photographer turned nursery assistant of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, had surgery to remove the tumour.

Knowing it can grow back Pippa has opted for no further treatment due to the risk of life-changing injuries. She is monitored with regular scans.

Pippa said: "When the doctor listed the possible side effects of radiotherapy, I made the decision not to pursue that treatment. 'I was warned that it could cause cognitive decline, cataracts and pituitary gland damage which could lead to further surgeries and life-long meds.

"'Being a mum to three children aged between 23 and seven, I wasn’t prepared to take that risk. I want to be well enough to enjoy seeing my children grow up."

Three months after surgery, Pippa is putting her best foot forward by taking part in 10,000 Steps a Day in February for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

She said: "I get close to 10,000 steps most days but on weekends it’ll be more of a challenge. 'Having to walk everywhere will help me reach by daily total and it’ll be lots of trips to the park with my youngest son.

"Since surgery, my migraines have stopped and the brain fog has lifted. It’s incredibly important to raise awareness of brain tumours. "Not only to understand their symptoms and causes, but also kinder treatments and ultimately a cure."