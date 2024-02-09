Fluoride is being added to taps across the north east of England.

Millions of Brits will be having fluoride added to their tap water, the government has announced.

Plans have been unveiled by ministers to add fluoride to the drinking water of roughly 1.6m people living in the north east of England. If successful, the government will look to spread this further around the country.

The moves comes as part of the NHS Dentistry Recovery Plan, which also includes mobile dentists going to schools and a £20,000 "golden handshake" for dentists who move to under-provided areas.

Fluoride is a natural mineral that has long been hailed for its role in preventing tooth decay. Already a cornerstone of toothpastes and dental products, fluoride has been a cornerstone of oral care for decades.

It works by strengthening tooth enamel and reducing the risk of cavities.

The plan states: "Under new legislation, we have made it simpler to start new water fluoridation schemes. Our long-term ambition is to systematically bring fluoridation to more of the country, with a particular focus on the most deprived areas, which stand to benefit most from fluoridation."

However, health concerns remain over the potential downsides of fluoride - largely around overexposure to the mineral. Some studies suggest that excessive fluoride exposure may pose health risks, particularly when consumed in large quantities over an extended period.