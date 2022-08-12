Patients in both England and Scotland are becoming less happy with their local GP surgery, official surveys show. Find out how your local practice was rated by patients using our interactive tables.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Search for your local GP practice in our interactive tables.

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has dipped across both England and Scotland over the past year, results of two official surveys show.

The latest GP Patient Survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, a drop from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A similar patient survey was carried out in Scotland for the 2021/22 period by the Scottish Government and produced similar results.

The Health and Care Experience survey asked people across Scotland what they think of the care at their local practice. Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice - down from 79% in 2019/20.

Patient satisfaction varies widely across GP practices, the results of both surveys show.

The interactive tables below allow you to find out how your doctor’s surgery was rated by patients and how it compares to others in your community.

Why are patients less happy with their GP?

The slump in patient satisfaction may be down to the “gratitude bias” patients felt during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when public attitudes of health and care services were much higher.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

There is no comparable survey in either Wales or Northern Ireland.

The best and worst rated GP practices in England

The GP Patient Survey for England contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Across England four GP surgeries scored 100% positive scores from patients. These were:

Great Staughton Surgery (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System)

Milnrow Village Practice (Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership)

Wraysdale House Surgery (Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System)

Glenridding Health Centre (North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System).

But not all surgeries scored as highly.

Billinge Medical Practice, which falls under Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care System, had the highest ‘poor’ rating of all GP surgeries in England, scoring 54% poor.

This was followed by Nightingale Medical Centre (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System), which scored 53% poor, and Parker Drive Surgery (Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care System) which scored 52% poor.

In the survey patients were able to say if the practice was very good, good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor or poor. To create a comprehensive ranking system, NationalWorld has combined ‘very good’ and ‘fairly good’ percentage scores to create an overall ‘good’ category and ‘fairly poor’ and ‘very poor’ to produce an overall ‘poor’ rating.

The searchable table below will allow you to look through the GP Patient Survey results and see how your local GP practice compares with others in your local Integrated Care System area.

Loading....

The best and worst rated surgeries in Scotland

Like England, overall experience of GP practices in Scotland varies greatly.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%. The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

When patients were asked how they would rate the care provided by their GP practice, four practices scored 100% positive ratings, making them the best rated surgeries in Scotland. These were:

Greenlaw Surgery in the Scottish Borders

Shebburn Medical Practice in Dumfries and Galloway

Braemar Health Clinic in Aberdeenshire

Dunbeath Surgery in the Highlands.

Some practices received much less favourable results. LMG in South Lanarkshire scored 70% negative ratings, followed by Bruce Medical Centre in North Lanarkshire with 62.8% negative and Riverside Medical Practice in East Lothian with 60.9% negative.

Patients in Scotland could also give neutral responses to the questionnaire.

If you want to compare your local GP’s results with other practices in the community, search for the surgery using our interactive table below.