Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer in May last year.

The Hairy Bikers have returned to the small screen for the first time since Dave Myers went through his cancer treatment.

In May 2022, Myers revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer - the nature of which has not been disclosed.

Last night (December 19) the duo returned to our screens on the BBC for Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas, in which Myers gave an emotional update about his condition.

He said: "I didn’t want to eat. I would fall over quite a lot. By the second lot of chemo my hair came out really quite radically. Your hair, eyelashes, everything just goes. I’ve never gone on about what sort of cancer I’ve got because I feel like that’s my business.

"I don’t want newspapers to run a lottery on how long I’ve got to live. That’s not what I want.

"I don’t go on about it too much, but with most Christmas specials you have to cook for somebody, but this was kind of like the Hairy Bikers best-ever Christmas. Because it was the Christmas I never thought I’d be here for."

Later in the programme, he shared how he felt well enough to get back on his motorbike and go for a ride with King. "My legs are going, the grin, I feel like a hysterical teenager again," he said.