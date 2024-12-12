Hangovers: Pharmacist shares 6 expert tips to survive the festive season

Suffering a Hangover

Tired of waking up with a headache, nausea, and feeling like your day is already wasted before it even begins? You're not alone. Research shows that 74% of adults who consume alcohol have experienced a hangover, yet despite this common widespread discomfort, over three-quarters (76%) have no go-to method for dealing with hangover symptoms.

With the festivities in mind, Ali Alshamari, Expert Pharmacist and Lead Developer at Humans Against Hangovers, offers science-backed insights and six tips to tackle hangovers this party season:

What’s the cause of hangovers?

“When you consume alcohol, your body breaks it down into acetaldehyde—a toxic substance that can wreak havoc if it builds up in your system.

“Your liver works hard to convert acetaldehyde into less harmful compounds, but when you drink more than your liver can process, this toxin accumulates and leads to classic hangover symptoms like headaches, nausea, and fatigue.

“Other factors, such as dehydration caused by alcohol’s diuretic effects, low blood sugar, and the presence of congeners—byproducts of alcohol fermentation found in darker drinks like whiskey and red wine—can also amplify hangover symptoms.

“By understanding the science behind hangovers, we can focus on supporting the body’s natural recovery processes.”

How do you tackle hangovers?

“It’s important to note that there is no absolute ‘cure’ for hangovers, but there are ways that you can manage the symptoms, allowing you to recover faster,” explains Ali.

Hydrate Regularly

“Dehydration is a leading cause of hangover symptoms like headaches and fatigue. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it makes you lose fluids more quickly. Combat this by drinking plenty of water before bed and throughout the next day.

“For an extra boost, opt for electrolyte-rich drinks such as coconut water or sports drinks, which replenish essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium lost during drinking. Herbal teas like ginger or peppermint can also help soothe an upset stomach while keeping you hydrated.

Rest and Recover

“Your body works overtime to process alcohol, and rest is essential for recovery. Sleeping in or taking it easy allows your liver and other systems to reset. If you can't stay in bed, avoid strenuous activities and give yourself permission to relax.

“Gentle activities like watching a comforting movie, listening to soothing music, or even a warm bath can help you feel more human while you recover.

Eat a Balanced, Nutritious Meal

“Alcohol can disrupt your blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling weak and fatigued. Eating the right foods can stabilise these levels and provide essential nutrients.

“Bananas are excellent for restoring potassium, while eggs contain cysteine, an amino acid that helps detoxify the liver. Bland carbs like toast or crackers can settle your stomach, and smoothies are a great way to pack in fruits and vegetables if eating feels like too much.

Use Over-the-Counter Pain Relief Safely

“If you're dealing with a pounding headache or muscle aches, over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol, ibuprofen or aspirin can help. Always follow dosage instructions and take pain relievers with food to minimise stomach irritation”.

Consider Supplements and Multivitamins

“Alcohol depletes important nutrients like B-vitamins and zinc, which can leave you feeling run-down. Replenish these with a high-quality multivitamin or a targeted hangover supplement like Humans Against Hangovers. These products are designed to support hydration, energy production, and detoxification, helping you bounce back faster.

Enjoy a Small Dose of Caffeine

​“While too much caffeine can dehydrate you further, a small cup of coffee or tea can help reduce headaches and improve alertness. Green tea is a great option, offering a gentler caffeine boost along with antioxidants that support your body’s recovery. Remember to pair any caffeine with plenty of water to maintain hydration.”

Ali concludes: “As we head into the festive season, the key to avoiding the worst of a hangover, if you are going to drink, is to only do so in moderation and staying hydrated throughout your celebrations..

“By combining hydration, balanced nutrition, rest, and perhaps a little caffeine or the right supplements, you can support your body’s recovery and feel like yourself again, ready to enjoy all the festivities ahead.”

To find more information on combatting hangovers this festive season, please visit: https://humansagainst.com/blogs/health/how-to-cure-a-hangover