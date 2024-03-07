Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular brands have been urged to recall their acne treatment products after high levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were discovered. Valisure, an independent US laboratory, said it has filed a petition against the companies, which include Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up&Up, and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, requesting that their products be removed from stores, an investigation conducted, and industry guidance revised.

According to Valisure, Benzene was also detected in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens' acne soap bar and Walmart's Equate Beauty acne cream. Benzene could also form at "unacceptably high levels" in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, Valisure said.

In a statement to Reuters, Reckitt said the findings "reflect unrealistic scenarios rather than real-world conditions," adding all Clearasil products were safe "when used and stored as directed on their labels."

Estee Lauder said Clinique uses benzoyl peroxide in one product, which "is safe for use as intended." Meanwhile Target and Walmart have yet responded to the statement and the FDA has not yet responded to Valisure's petition.

According to the report, the carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitisers and dry shampoo, leading to recalls of products made by companies including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

However, the detection of benzene in the acne treatment products was "substantially different" from the other cases, Valisure said. Valisure Co-Founder and President David Light said: "The benzene we found in sunscreens and other consumer products were impurities that came from contaminated ingredients; however, the benzene in benzoyl peroxide products is coming from the benzoyl peroxide itself.

Valisure's tests showed some products could form more than 800 times the conditionally restricted FDA concentration limit for benzene.

What is benzene what is its long-term effect?