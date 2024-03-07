Five years after being told her symptoms were nothing to worry about, mum-of-two Rebecca Gibson was diagnosed with terminal cancer. (Picture: Irwin Mitchell)

A Manchester mother has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer - five years after telling her GP about her symptoms.

"Devastated" mum-of-two Rebecca Gibson first started bleeding in 2018, but was told after an initial examination that there was nothing to worry about. Her symptoms persisted, but doctors told her she just had internal piles.

After she started experiencing severe stomach pain, sulphur-smelling burps and tiredness, the 36-year-old had a colonoscopy in January last year, before doctors discovered the former social worker had a 10cm tumour and stage four cancer.

The mother of Kalem, 17, and Alfie, three, and partner of Wayne, was told the cancer was inoperable and started chemotherapy - but the cancer in her liver had since grown and spread to her right lung.

"Since my diagnosis every aspect of my life has changed," she said. "I’ve lost my identity - my appearance is something which has massively impacted me.

"I’m constantly exhausted and spend most days lying on the couch as I’m in so much pain and physically can’t get myself up. Before my diagnosis, I was active and enjoyed cycling, swimming, walking the dog - I had a successful job and a career plan and enjoyed family holidays, while Wayne has gone from being my partner to my carer.

"The support I’ve had from my family and friends has been amazing. I’m so grateful to them for everything they do but it’s difficult not to think about the future and what it may hold. I’m trying to stay strong and meet my cancer head on, but I’m aware I’m running out of options."

Now, lawyers at Irwin Mitchell are investigating whether more could have been done to diagnose her cancer sooner.

Specialist medical negligence lawyer Shahin Master said: "Rebecca’s diagnosis has come as a devastating blow to her and her family. They’re all struggling to come to terms with what it may mean for their future.

"Understandably Rebecca has serious concerns about her care, especially given the number of medical appointments she had in which she raised her concerns. While nothing can make up for what she and her loved ones are going through, we’re determined to support them and provide Rebecca with the answers she deserves.

"While often associated with over 50s, bowel cancer can affect anyone of any age. However, the disease is treatable and curable if diagnosed early. Therefore, we join Rebecca is urging everyone to be aware of the signs of symptoms of bowel cancer."