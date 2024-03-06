Paul Gill with his wife Christine Metcalfe. (Picture: Helen Flanagan / SWNS)

A man who was told he was going to die from a terminal illness has tied the knot with his partner - after finding out his symptoms were actually caused by prescribed medication.

Former Clayton Rugby Club player Paul Gill, 65, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in June 2023, and was told by doctors he could die in either a hospice or at home. There is currently no cure for MND and Paul - from Bradford - thought his days were numbered.

But he later discovered that his symptoms were purely down to the statins he was taking, and after coming off those is on the road to recovery.

Now, Paul has celebrated his wedding to fiancée Christine Metcalfe, 55, having brought the date forward after his terminal diagnosis.

"It’s just incredible really," he said. "I would have had a great time if I had MND, but to actually get the all clear is amazing. It’s fantastic. We had about 200 guests.

"We’ve been together for 17 years, and we got engaged after 15 years. I thought we had another 15 years spare, but with the MND diagnosis we decided to move it forward.

"But it was really happy. We’re going to Benidorm for our honeymoon. It’s the icing on the cake."

Paul with his finace Christine Metcalfe, 55. Paul Gill, 65, ex-rugby league player misdiagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease says he feels ha's escaped "death row" after learning his symptoms were caused by his statins. (Picture: Lee Mclean/SWNS)

Paul was taking the 40mg cholesterol tablets each night. Paul was referred to an MND support team in Bradford who he said provided "magnificent" care to him over the next few months.

He even received a call rugby league legend from Kevin Sinfield - who has raised over £8m for people affected by MND - to share his commiserations at the news. But in January, his consultant revealed the news that he didn't have the fatal disease after all, after Paul stopped taking the medication.

Paul said: "The consultant said with this statin-induced myopathy, you may get back to 100 per cent, but what’s against me is that I’m 65. If I get back to 80 per cent, I’d be over the moon. It’s just so much easier to stomach."