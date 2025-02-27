How daylight saving sleep disruption can impact your health

woman waking up in the morning and alarm clock

British Summer Time begins every year on the last Sunday of March, and with the day fast approaching, it’s time to prepare for one less hour of sleep… Bed specialists from Happy Beds have teamed up with medical expert Dr Deborah Lee to help you prepare for less rest, with a simple tips on minimising the effects of daylight savings.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time (DST) is the practice of shifting the clocks forward by one hour during spring and summer to extend evening daylight. This change aims to make better use of natural daylight in the evenings, promoting energy conservation and allowing people to enjoy more outdoor activities in the evening. In the fall, clocks are set back to standard time.

But how does it affect our sleep?

Rex Isap, CEO at Happy Beds says…

“Generally, losing an hour in spring will affect you more than gaining an hour in autumn. However, it is not the change itself, but the lost hour which makes a difference. A one-hour change may not seem drastic, but some people report feeling discombobulated during the change, especially if they already suffer from sleep problems. This feeling of jet lag is caused by the body’s internal clock - the circadian rhythm - being knocked off-kilter which therefore results in less sleep-inducing melatonin being released.

Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy adds…

“Not getting enough sleep has serious medical consequences including increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, obesity depression and premature death. Sleep deprivation is also linked to a poorer function immune system, an increase in chronic pain, accidents at work and impaired performance.”

How to minimise the effects of DST

Watch your diet

​Did you know certain foods and drinks can aid and prevent sleep? Consuming more of those that help rest can minimise the impact of daylight savings time.

Dr Lee says, “generally, avoid high carb and high fat foods. High carb foods – crisps, chocolate, doughnuts, desserts, biscuits, cakes and fizzy drinks – these cause a big spike in your blood glucose level. Initially this feels good as there is a natural release of endorphins which give you a high, but as the body produces insulin and the glucose levels falls rapidly, you end up with severe sugar cravings.

“For a good night’s sleep, choose carbs with a low or medium GI index which release energy slowly and stop you from feeling hungry overnight. These might include green vegetables, chickpeas, and lentils. Medium GI foods include baked potato, oats, wholegrain bread, rice and pasta, and bananas.”

Gradually transition The impact of one lost hour will be lessened if you are well-rested. Therefore, it is important to go to bed earlier and maximise rest in the days running up to daylight saving.

Dr Lee recommends preparing “three days before the clocks go forward. On the first day, go to bed a little earlier and get up 15 minutes earlier. On the second day, go to bed 30 minutes earlier. On the third day go to bed 45 minutes earlier.

“When the DST day arrives, your body will be already adjusted to the change.”

Get up and out of bed

If you find yourself lying awake at night for more than 30 minutes, try getting out of bed. Go to another room and try some relaxing activities, such as reading or having a bath.

Dr Lee adds… “ensure you get enough exposure to natural light. After the DST day, get out first thing in the morning for 15 minutes and flood your eyes with natural light.

Alternatively, you could use a light box with a 10,000 luxe exposure. Sit about 12 inches away from it for 30 minutes. Don’t look at it directly but read something quietly.”

Make sure you’re comfortable

Rex Isap CEO at Happy Beds says, “whether it’s during daylight saving or elsewhere in the year, having a comfortable and supportive mattress could be the difference between a good and bad night’s slumber. So, if your mattress is old, misshapen or unsupportive, it may be time to upgrade.

“Consider investing in comfy, breathable bedding and pillows that support your preferred sleeping position. A sleep mask can help block out light, signalling to your brain that it's time to wind down. Blackout blinds or curtains are also crucial for preventing external light from interfering with your sleep cycle, especially in the morning.”

For more advice on how to improve your sleep and wellbeing, visit: https://www.happybeds.co.uk/blog/category/lifestyle?srsltid=AfmBOooYFKOFT20Lxn-TZbHqyHBJn4OOcvvGJUaAIvxE8ScG0SOrFWxQ