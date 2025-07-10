I’m a menopause expert, here are the simple hacks to beat hot flushes in a heatwave

Kathy Abernethy

As the UK braces for temperatures of up to 33°C this weekend, the heat is turning up for women already facing hot flushes, night sweats and disrupted sleep during menopause.

To help women stay cool, calm and in control, Theta has teamed up with leading menopause expert Kathy Abernethy, BMS Menopause Specialist at Coombe Menopause Clinic, to share practical, expert-approved ways to manage symptoms.

Kathy says: "High temperatures can really amplify menopause symptoms like hot flushes, poor sleep and anxiety, as your body’s ability to regulate temperature is already compromised during this stage of life.

“But with a few simple adjustments, it’s absolutely possible to feel more comfortable, even during a heatwave."

"Start by ditching the wine and doubling your water. Alcohol and caffeine can worsen flushing, so swapping your evening glass for iced water or peppermint tea can make a real difference."

"When a flush strikes, I always recommend reaching for a frozen flannel - just dampen a face cloth, pop it in the freezer, and apply it to your neck, chest or face for instant relief. It’s simple but surprisingly effective. I also suggest keeping a mini cooling spray in your handbag as a quick and easy way to calm rising heat whenever you’re on the go."

“Don’t underestimate the power of exercise, if you have access to a pool, swimming is one of the best options during a hot week. It’s not only fun and refreshing, but also helps relieve stress, improve circulation and draw excess heat out of the body. Plus, you’re getting the benefits of a full-body workout while staying cool.

“Finally, make sure you plan ahead - building in extra time for everyday tasks can help avoid last-minute stress, which is a major hot flush trigger in itself. To stay calm and centred, build in stress-busting practices like deep breathing, gentle yoga or mindfulness.”

With so much advice out there, Theta is cutting through the noise with its new one-a-day supplement, Theta Balance Blend, designed to ease common menopause symptoms like hot flushes, night sweats and hormonal imbalance.

The formula combines Red Clover, Dong Quai and Vitamin E, delivering targeted support in a single, easy-to-take daily tablet - now available to buy on Amazon.