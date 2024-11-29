'I'm a wellness expert and this is why your SAD feels worse this year'

Wellness Expert Reveals Why Your SAD Feels Worse This Year

As the darker months settle in, many of us are grappling with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and noticing it feels more intense than usual.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Clarke, wellness Expert and Owner of UK Saunas, explains why this year might feel particularly challenging and shares practical tips to help you manage the effects of SAD.

A Sudden Shift in Seasons

This year, the UK and Ireland experienced an unusually warm September and October. After weeks of sunshine and higher-than-average temperatures, the abrupt arrival of cold, wet, and dark days left little time to ease into the seasonal transition. According to Brian, this sudden change can amplify the impact of SAD, as our bodies and minds struggle to adjust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Normally, we experience a gradual shift from summer to autumn, which gives us time to acclimatise to shorter days and cooler temperatures,” Brian explains. “This year, the shift was so abrupt that many people feel caught off guard, which can heighten feelings of fatigue, sadness, and anxiety associated with SAD.”

The Cost of Living and Rising Stress

The cost of living crisis has added another layer of stress for many households. Concerns about rising bills, especially as the colder months demand more heating and lighting, can contribute to feelings of overwhelm and hopelessness—common symptoms of SAD.

“Financial stress is a significant factor in our overall well-being,” says Brian. “When combined with the natural dips in energy and mood that occur in winter, it’s no wonder so many people feel like their SAD is worse this year.”

Tips to Manage SAD

Brian suggests several strategies to help manage SAD and improve your mental wellbeing this season:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximise Your Exposure to Natural Light: “Natural light is one of the most effective ways to combat SAD. Try to spend time outdoors during daylight hours, even if it’s just a quick walk on your lunch break.”

Invest in a Light Therapy Box: “Light therapy mimics natural sunlight and can help regulate your circadian rhythm, boosting mood and energy levels. Use it for 20–30 minutes each morning to see results.”

Incorporate Heat Therapy: “Using a sauna can be a fantastic way to relax and improve your mood. Heat therapy promotes the release of endorphins and helps reduce stress, which can be especially beneficial during the colder months.”

Prioritise Physical Activity: “Exercise is a powerful mood booster. Even gentle activities like yoga or a short walk can make a big difference to how you feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practise Stress Management Techniques: “Meditation, deep breathing exercises, or even just carving out 10 minutes of ‘me time’ each day can help you manage stress and feel more grounded.”

Stay Connected: “Loneliness can exacerbate SAD symptoms. Make an effort to connect with friends and loved ones, even if it’s just a phone call or virtual catch-up.”

While the darker months can feel challenging, incorporating small, intentional steps into your routine can help you feel more balanced and resilient.

“Remember, you’re not alone,” Brian says. “SAD is a common experience, and there are effective ways to manage it. The key is finding what works for you and giving yourself grace as you navigate this time of year.”