Wellness experts at UK Saunas are warning Brits about the foods and drinks to avoid while taking supplements, including cups of tea, which 35% of Brits have admitted they consume at least three times a day.

15.8 million people in the UK frequently take vitamins and other supplements, according to a 2024 Kantar survey, with the sale of supplements reaching £492 million in 2023.

Brian Clarke, wellness expert at UK Saunas, has shared the items to avoid consuming while taking supplements which could stop them from working effectively and offered advice on the best way to take vitamins:

“As we approach winter, many of us will start taking supplements to boost our energy levels and immune system. Specifically, vitamin D compensates for the lack of sunlight in winter and keeps our bones healthy while vitamin C prevents our immune cells from becoming damaged and minimises the effects of a cold or flu. Although taking your daily vitamins can give you all your necessary nutrients, these supplements might interfere with other nutrients in their diet.”

Cup of tea

Tea and coffee: “The stimulants in coffee and tea help boost your energy levels, but if you drink these along with any supplements that also contain stimulants, like green tea, can overload your senses. Too much caffeine can narrow your blood vessels, which affects blood flow to the brain and cause headaches. High doses of caffeine can also make you feel shaky or restless. Coffee also contains tannins, which can stop your body from absorbing certain nutrients from your supplements, significantly affecting your health.”

Antibiotics : "Probiotics are supplements that contain good bacteria that support gut health. Antibiotics, on the other hand, kill harmful bacteria that cause infections but also remove helpful bacteria in your gut. Taking both antibiotics at the same time as probiotics can make the supplements absorbed less effective. To avoid this, you should take probiotics a few hours after taking antibiotics, or wait until your trial of antibiotics is over before starting probiotics."

Greens and beans: "Leafy greens, nuts, beets, and beans, have natural compounds called oxalates which attach to calcium and iron in your body, making it harder for you to absorb these minerals. If you take high-oxalate foods in combination with calcium or iron supplements, it can reduce how much of the supplement is absorbed. The easiest solution is to take the supplements and your leafy greens at different times."

Alcohol: "Alcohol can make it harder for your body to absorb and use essential vitamins and minerals coming from supplements. It particularly affects B vitamins and vitamin C, which help with your energy levels and immunity. Alcohol also interferes with the liver's ability to store vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which your body needs in small amounts over time. Additionally, alcohol can cause the body to lose certain vitamins and minerals quickly, even if they are being provided through supplements and won't be able to stay in the body to be used properly."

Tips for taking your supplements

Read product information correctly: “Check the ingredients and directions carefully. Some supplements may interact with medications, which could reduce their effectiveness or cause side effects.

“Check the ingredients and directions carefully. Some supplements may interact with medications, which could reduce their effectiveness or cause side effects. Look for the NRF%: “Look for the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV%) on the supplements. This percentage shows how much of the daily recommended amount each dose provides. This helps ensure you don’t go over safe limits.”

“Look for the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV%) on the supplements. This percentage shows how much of the daily recommended amount each dose provides. This helps ensure you don’t go over safe limits.” Check for batch number and expiry date: “Trusted products usually have batch numbers and expiry dates on the label, showing they’ve passed quality checks. The expiry date tells you how long the supplement will stay safe and effective.”

“Trusted products usually have batch numbers and expiry dates on the label, showing they’ve passed quality checks. The expiry date tells you how long the supplement will stay safe and effective.” Follow the dosage and Instructions on the label: “The dodge instructions are there to keep you safe and make sure the supplement works as it should. Always follow these directions to avoid taking too much, which can be harmful, or too little, which might make it less effective. Even natural supplements can cause side effects if taken in excess.”

“The dodge instructions are there to keep you safe and make sure the supplement works as it should. Always follow these directions to avoid taking too much, which can be harmful, or too little, which might make it less effective. Even natural supplements can cause side effects if taken in excess.” Track your supplement use: “Keep track of the supplements you take to avoid accidentally taking too much of the same ingredient, as some supplements may have overlapping ingredients.”

When to take your supplements

Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K): “Take these with a meal containing healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, or avocado to improve absorption.”

“Take these with a meal containing healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, or avocado to improve absorption.” Water-soluble vitamins (Vitamin C): “These should be taken on an empty stomach with a glass of water water to absorb easier.”

“These should be taken on an empty stomach with a glass of water water to absorb easier.” Vitamin B: “The best time to take these is in the morning because they can boost energy levels, helping keep you alert throughout the day.”

“The best time to take these is in the morning because they can boost energy levels, helping keep you alert throughout the day.” Pre-natal supplements: “Pregnant women planning to take pre-natal supplements, including folic acid, should do so in the evening to best help absorb nutrients.”

“Pregnant women planning to take pre-natal supplements, including folic acid, should do so in the evening to best help absorb nutrients.” Magnesium and calcium: “Take these in the evening or before bed as they help you to relax and support your sleep.”

What to take your supplements with

Calcium with Vitamins D and K: “Vitamins D and K help the body absorb and use calcium more efficiently, so taking them together will improve your nutrient intake”

“Vitamins D and K help the body absorb and use calcium more efficiently, so taking them together will improve your nutrient intake” Iron with Vitamin C: “Take vitamin C, like orange juice, with iron supplements on an empty stomach, but avoid taking the vitamins with dairy or caffeine as these limit nutrient absorption.”