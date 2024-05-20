Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Report on the infected blood scandal reveals ‘decades of gross and culpable failures’

The report on the infected blood scandal reveals "decades of gross and culpable failures," according to a law firm representing hundreds of Scots affected by contaminated blood. Thompsons Solicitors, which represented 300 individuals and two charities in the Infected Blood Inquiry, described the report as “hard-hitting,” highlighting numerous Scotland-specific failures that resulted in "so much suffering and death."

The firm pointed to failures in Scottish blood transfusion services during the 1980s and numerous "missed opportunities" to address the injustices caused by the scandal. The infected blood scandal led to thousands of patients contracting HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, with approximately 2,400 deaths. It is estimated that about 3,000 people in Scotland received contaminated blood through NHS transfusions or haemophilia treatments, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Lynn Carey, an associate at Thompsons, said: “We welcome the publication of the report on behalf of every Scottish victim of the contaminated blood scandal. The report is hard-hitting and in many ways difficult to read. Sir Brian Langstaff has laid bare the decades of gross and culpable failures that caused so much pain, suffering and death.”

The report highlighted "significant failings" in Scotland, such as inadequate facilities and staffing at regional transfusion centres, failure to implement testing, and "culpable" failures at the Protein Fractionation Centre (PFC). Established in the 1970s to produce blood products for Scotland and northern England, the PFC was never used for its intended purpose, leading to a reliance on imported plasma.

Chairman of the infected blood inquiry Sir Brian Langstaff with victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Inquiry report. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The report also criticised decisions at Yorkhill hospital in Glasgow, where haemophilia patients received high-risk plasma products from paid donors in the United States, resulting in 21 children contracting HIV. The report attributed this to decisions made by then-centre director Dr Michael Willoughby, saying: “It makes little sense for Dr Willoughby to have committed Yorkhill to the purchase of commercial concentrates when throughout the period of interest Scotland was effectively self-sufficient in NHS factor concentrates.”

The report detailed "a series of missed opportunities to remedy (in small measure at least) the injustices that had been, and continued to be, experienced," listing several such opportunities, including investigations and recommendations from the Scottish Executive and expert groups, which were not acted upon, compounding the harm.

Ms Carey highlighted the Penrose Inquiry as a notable missed opportunity in the eyes of the scandal's victims. The Penrose Inquiry, initiated by the Scottish Government in 2008, released its final report in 2015. Ms Carey said: “The victims that we represent all talk of the many missed opportunities over the years for the truth to be found and justice served.

Victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Inquiry report. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

“We also talk about how the harms of the scandal were compounded by secrecy, cover-up and those missed opportunities. The Scottish victims hold the Penrose Report as a missed opportunity that compounded their harms. We have spoken of righting the wrongs of Penrose. Today that wrong has been righted and victims and their families are vindicated.”

Scottish Government public health minister Jenni Minto said: “Today is about those who have been infected, their families and support organisations, and I want to pay tribute to them. They have been focused on ensuring the impact of this terrible tragedy, their suffering, has not been ignored. On behalf of the Scottish Government, I reiterate our sincere apology to those who have been infected or affected by NHS blood or blood products.

“The Scottish Government has already accepted the moral case for compensation for infected blood victims and is committed to working with the UK Government to ensure any compensation scheme works as well as possible for victims. We are determined to use the inquiry’s report to ensure lessons have been learned so a tragedy like this can never happen again.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This is a momentous day for campaigners who have fought tirelessly for justice and have been wholly vindicated by this devastating report.” Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie added: “My thoughts and those of the entire Scottish Labour Party are with all of those who have been affected by this scandal – including those still living with the consequences today.”

NHS Scotland Health Boards issued a statement. It said: “We sincerely apologiae for the historical failings described in the Infected Blood Inquiry and empathiae with the impact these events had on infected and affected people. We welcome the publication of this inquiry and we would like to thank the chair and staff for the work undertaken to produce this comprehensive report.

“Modern safety standards are rigorous and significant advancements in screening and testing protocols have been made since the events that have been the subject of this inquiry. All donated blood now undergoes thorough testing before being used for transfusions. NHS Scotland is committed to ensuring lessons from these events have been learned as we continue to prioritize a safe and sustainable blood supply across Scotland.”

What does the report say?

The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded that the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and revealed a “pervasive” cover-up to conceal the truth, marking the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history. The inquiry discovered deliberate attempts to hide the disaster, including Whitehall officials destroying documents. Patients were knowingly exposed to significant infection risks, the investigation found.

The 2,527-page report details a “catalogue of failures” with “catastrophic” impacts not only on those infected with contaminated blood and blood products but also on their loved ones. More than 30,000 people contracted deadly viruses during NHS care from the 1970s to the 1990s. Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff described the disaster as a “calamity” and said, “the scale of what happened is horrifying,” with over 3,000 deaths and survivors struggling for decades to uncover the truth.

“Lord Winston famously called these events ‘the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS’. I have to report that it could largely, though not entirely, have been avoided,” Sir Brian’s report states.

The report highlights that “the truth has been hidden for decades,” with evidence of Department of Health documents being “marked” for destruction in 1993. It concludes: “Viewing the response of the NHS and of government overall, the answer to the question ‘Was there a cover-up?’ is that there has been.” It was not an orchestrated conspiracy but rather a “subtle, pervasive, and chilling” concealment of the truth.

Sir Brian said that “the level of suffering is difficult to comprehend,” compounded by the actions of successive governments, the NHS, and the medical profession. He refuted repeated government claims that patients received the best medical treatment available and that blood screening was implemented at the earliest opportunity, labeling these claims “untrue.”

The inquiry places much of the responsibility for the failures on successive governments, which acted to save face and money. The current Government has been criticised for not promptly addressing compensation recommendations made last year.

Ministers have allocated approximately £10 billion for a compensation package expected to be announced soon. Sir Brian noted that government decision-making during the scandal was slow and that a “doctor knows best” attitude delayed protective actions for patients.

Patients were “betrayed” by having tests conducted on them without their knowledge or consent. In a statement, Sir Brian said: “In families across the UK, people were treated by the NHS and over 30,000 were given infections which were life-shattering. Three thousand people have already died and that number is climbing week by week. Lives, dreams, friendships, families, finances were destroyed.

“This disaster was not an accident. The infections happened because those in authority – doctors, the blood services, and successive governments – did not put patient safety first. The response of those in authority served to compound people’s suffering. The Government is right to accept that compensation must be paid. Now is the time for national recognition of this disaster and for proper compensation to all who have been wronged.”

Key failures highlighted in the infected blood inquiry report

The report highlights key failures, including:

A failure to act over risks linked to contaminated blood – some of which were known before the NHS was established in 1948.

The slowness of the response to the scandal; for instance, it was apparent by mid-1982 that there was a risk that the cause of Aids could be transmitted by blood and blood products but the government failed to take steps to reduce that risk.

Tests on blood were not introduced as quickly as they could have been.

Patients and the wider public were given false reassurances.

There were delays informing people about their infections – sometimes for years – and they were told in “insensitive” and “inappropriate” ways.

Patients were “cruelly” told repeatedly that they had received the best treatment available.

People with bleeding disorders were treated without proper consent and research was carried out on them without their knowledge.

Children with bleeding disorders who attended Treloar College, where pupils with haemophilia were treated at an on-site NHS centre, were treated as “objects for research”. The report said these children were given “multiple, riskier” treatments. Other children with bleeding disorders were also given treatment “unnecessarily”.

Regulatory failures, including the licensing of dangerous products, and failure to remove them from the market when concerns were raised.

Instead of ensuring a sufficient supply of UK-made treatments for haemophilia, the NHS continued to import the blood clotting blood plasma treatment Factor VIII from the US – where manufacturers paid high-risk donors, including prison inmates and drug users. The UK blood services continued to collect blood donations from prisons until 1984.

In terms of blood transfusions, blood donors were not screened properly and there were delays in blood screening. Too many transfusions were given when they were not necessarily needed.

Sir Brian has made recommendations on compensation, recognition for those affected, incorporating lessons into medical training, strengthening duty of candour regulations, and addressing a culture of “defensiveness.”