The findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of mortality, a new study has suggested.

But what did the study find and how much tea should people be drinking?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinking tea could be associated with a lower risk of mortality, a new study has suggested

Here’s what you need to know.

Is drinking tea good for you?

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that when compared with those who do not drink tea, people who consumed two or more cups each day had between a 9% and 13% lower risk of mortality.

The findings, which were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, suggested the result was the same no matter whether the person also drank coffee, added milk or sugar to their tea, what their preferred tea temperature was, or whether there were genetic variants involved affecting the rate at which people metabolise caffeine.

The researchers used data from the UK Biobank, which saw 85% of the half a million men and women, aged 40 to 69, report that they regularly drink tea. Of those, 89% said they drank black tea.

The study was conducted with a questionnaire answered from 2006 to 2010 and followed up over more than a decade.

Fernando Rodríguez Artalejo, professor of preventive medicine and public health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, described the research as representing “a substantial advance in the field”.

Most studies prior to this had been done in Asia, where green tea is the most widely consumed, and the few outside Asia were “small in size and inconclusive in their results”, the professor added.

He said: “This article shows that regular consumption of black tea (the most widely consumed tea in Europe) is associated with a modest reduction in total and, especially, cardiovascular disease mortality over 10 years in a middle-aged, mostly white, adult general population.”

However, prof Rodríguez Artalejo added that the study does not definitively establish that tea is the cause of the lower mortality of tea drinkers, because it cannot exclude that this is down to other health factors associated with tea consumption.

It also remains unknown as to whether people who do not drink tea should start doing so to improve their health.