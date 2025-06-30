'I’ve watched 3 people I love die. These are the things no one tells you about the last days of your life - and some of them are horrifying.'

Lynda's Mum and Dad on their wedding day

A woman who has watched three of her loved ones die has spoken out about the stark inequality in end-of-life care in the UK and warned that a “postcode lottery” leaves some dying in agony.

Lynda Brown, 59, became a full time carer for her mother and two elderly relatives in their final days. While her mum received specialist hospice care, the others suffered due to lack of support and shortages in medication and essentials such as incontinence pads.

The administrator, from Birmingham, says her experience has taught her how important it is to have a “good death” and the crucial - but often heartrending role - that a carer plays.

“Everyone dies,” she says. “And as hard as that is to come to terms with, it’s something we can all accept.

Lynda had to watch three people she loves die

“What is impossible to accept is watching a loved one spend their final days in discomfort or pain when they don’t need to be.

“It’s a traumatic thing to experience, especially as their carer, and at a time when you just want to make the most of your final moments together.

“I wish people knew how hard being a carer is. You’re not just losing a loved one, you’re also giving up your life to make sure they are okay, to make sure they are getting the care they need.

“And when things aren’t right, you have to watch them suffer and there is only so much you can do to help. You’re not just a carer, you’re an advocate. It’s a lot.”

Lynda’s experiences began in February 2017 when she took her mother to the doctor to get the results of some scans.

The diagnosis was shattering; she had pancreatic cancer and there was little that could be done.

“Mum was 79 and she had lost her appetite, was feeling bloated and sick, had unexplained weight loss and was generally feeling ‘off colour’,” Lynda says.

“We found out it was terminal and were devastated. We felt cheated for mum, who had been seeing the doctor for a year with different symptoms.

"From that point, me and my sister were with her every day. She was admitted to hospital on February 18 and was there for three weeks before being transferred to the Marie Curie Hospice in Solihull. She passed away on March 28.”

The family was heartbroken but Lynda says they felt well-supported during her mum’s final six weeks..

Her experience with two other relatives, one who died in 2019 and another who died in 2022, were radically different.

The main factor, she believes, is a postcode lottery around palliative care which means some areas of the country have much poorer provision than others.

”We fought so hard to get our relatives everything they needed, whereas with mum, we didn’t have to do any of that,” Lynda says.

"All that pressure was taken off us by the hospice and we could concentrate on spending time with her. We didn’t have any of that worry. We could just stay with mum all the time instead of having to sort everything out.

"If I hadn’t had the experience with mum in Solihull, I probably would have thought it was just one of those things, and unfortunately can’t be helped.

“But because I could compare it against mum’s experience, I felt the treatment of my other relatives was just dreadful and disgusting: the palliative care on offer just wasn’t enough.”

The second of Lynda’s relatives to die was given a terminal diagnosis at nearly 90 in 2019. She passed away later that year and the family chipped in to help with her care, alongside district nurses and private carers.

A third family member would die in 2022. She was in her nineties with no children and Lynda and her sister would visit several times a week, helping with shopping and bills.

At the end of both lives, the family struggled to get the basic resources needed to make them comfortable and allow them to die with dignity.

Lynda says that often medication or items like incontinence pads would be hard to track down or take a while to arrive, leaving patients lying in deep discomfort or - at times - agonising pain.

“We had difficulty getting hold of medication for one relative and I thought that was disgraceful,” she says.

“She was getting very near the end. She was drifting in and out of consciousness. Obviously without the continuity in medication she’d come around a bit and then be in pain, and there was a day when the medication ran out.

“A member of the family had to drive a good 50 to 60 mile round trip around Warwickshire to get the medication.

“If she’d been single or on her own, what would have happened? She’d just have been left in a bed to die in pain.

“Similarly, another relative had carers three times a day but it wasn’t enough. She was bedbound and incontinent and needed so much support, so me and my sister had to make sure we were there.

“The thing that sticks out in my mind with that relative is the incontinence pads. They’re £40 a bag, then you have to wait for them to be delivered. We couldn’t wait for the NHS ones, so we just used to order them off Amazon.

“I feel lucky for our family – not everyone has disposable income like she did. People having to spend their last days essentially lying in their own waste.

“On the odd occasion if the carers were late I’ve seen how sore and uncomfortable it can be.

“If you have to spend weeks like that because you can’t afford the pads and you don’t have your close family looking out for you, what is your alternative? It’s just not right.”

The NHS provides about a third of funding for hospice care in the UK with the rest coming from donations and fundraising.

And while Lynda understands that money is in short supply, she finds the lack of consistency in care troubling.

“People are having very different experiences of dying, depending on where they are from,” she says.

“It’s the final days of someone’s life. They should be comfortable and cared for, no matter what the postcode is. We just need everyone to be working to the same standard, wherever you are.

“My relative wanted to die at home, but because she lived in an area where the care wasn’t good enough, it felt like she was forgotten. She didn’t get the care she should have had.

“It’s not right. Dying at home shouldn’t mean dying in pain.”