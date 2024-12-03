The nanny state has had a bad rep over the years. The term itself is derogatory, infantilising - “how dare they tell us what to do?” - and deflects from the fact that the intention is (mostly) very good.

If you were to say the opposite of the nanny state, you probably would settle upon the image of Nigel Farage demanding the right to smoke in people’s faces and drink as much as we wanted, while defending people’s right to whip up hatred against foreigners. And at the risk of sounding po-faced, I know which team I’d pick.

This anti-nanny-statism is at its most infuriating when it comes to health, and particularly food and drink. And I’m not one to argue for fewer rights, but when arguments of personal freedom are brought into the fast-food debate they flounder, badly. We will see it again as the pre-watershed ban on ads for junk food is drawn out. The government says the ban, which was first put forward by Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in 2021, will come into force in October next year, and will reduce childhood obesity. It means some television ads for junk food products will be allowed only after 9pm after a “clear link” was found between food advertising and calorie consumption.

It will also include a ban on paid-for online ads for these products to reduce children’s exposure to foods high in fat, sugar or salt - but cannot regulate the content made by YouTubers and TikTokkers.

A fried chicken burger | iStock/PA

If you can read the stats that more than one in 10 reception aged children (four and five-year-olds) is obese, and that almost one in four (23.7 per cent) is suffering tooth decay because of excess sugar consumption, and not despair of what we have done to generations of children, and want a difference, then to be honest I despair of you.

Let’s be very clear. Good advertising is very effective. Good - by which I mean effective rather than virtuous - advertising changes people’s perceptions towards cars, food, and all areas of consumer life. Add in the fact that fast food is demonstratively addictive - the high salt and fat content of ultra-processed food activates receptors in the brain - and we are not dealing with an argument akin to whether people should be allowed to go for a walk on the beach with their dogs. It’s not that type of freedom. It’s freedom where the game is stacked against us.

The level of obesity among children is high, compared to previous decades. Anyone born before the mid-1980s will, if they cast their minds back to it, struggle to remember many obese and overweight children when they were at primary school. There may be many factors to this - reduced exercise, school fields being sold off, and so on - but the rise of junk food from being a treat to becoming a staple of many people’s diets has not helped this. And eating high-fat, high-salt and high-sugar foods is normalised by advertising.

Oncologist and nutrition expert Professor Robert Thomas says the forthcoming ban is a good move - but does not go far enough:

“Preventing obesity in children is one of the most important health benefits we can do for society as a whole,” he said. “It strongly predicts adult morbidities in later adult life from diabetes, premature aging, cancer, heart disease and many other dilapidating conditions. Fat cells also have a “memory” of obesity - so even if, as adults, they try to lose weight, it will be so much harder than people who never were overweight as children. In other words, obesity in children is setting the template for a doomed life.

“Although this advertising rule is a good step in the right direction, it does not go far enough as its impact will be significantly overshadowed by other social media resources.

“My kids rarely sit down and watch TV any more, they watch films and series on catch up TV or are glued to devices watching TikTok and Youtube which seem to spew out adverts every few minutes.

“Numerous well conducted scientific studies are now linking time watching media on electronic devices with adverse behaviour including a study published this week in the Journal Obesity from Department of Behavioural Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA. It showed that among 10-11 year olds, social media addiction strongly correlated with binge eating in both boys and girls

“In the spirit of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ I sat down and watched a Mr Beast; YouTube video with my 11-year-old son this week. If you have not already noticed, he is the world’s biggest social media phenomenon getting over 150bn views a year. Although entertaining at times, his ultra-processed, high fat and sugar rich “Feastables” bar must have been mentioned five times in three minutes. I am sure Mr Beast and other Youtubers will not blink an eye over this 9pm watershed nor will it have any influence on their ability to brainwash children into eating high-calorie junk food, not to mention promoting sedentary behaviour by vegetating on the sofa rather than playing with a football in garden or park.”