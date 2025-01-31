Key vitamins everyone should take daily to boost your immune system and wellbeing

Key vitamins everyone should take

Multivitamins are a great way to fill in any nutritional gaps in your diet, giving you the right vitamins and minerals your body needs to support overall health. They can help boost energy levels, strengthen your immune system, improve your mood, and keep your bones strong.

Wellness expert and owner of Miracle Leaf Wellness Agnieszka reveals the vitamins you should incorporate into your day to boost your immune system and keep you healthy throughout winter.

Who should consider multivitamins#"Not everyone needs a multivitamin, but they can be particularly beneficial for certain groups. For example, vegetarians may lack vitamin B12, while people living in areas with limited sunlight could benefit from additional vitamin D.

“Pregnant women, older adults, and those with nutrient deficiencies confirmed by blood tests may also find multivitamins helpful in meeting their nutritional needs."

Winter and immune system

“During winter, our immune systems face additional challenges due to colder temperatures and reduced sunlight, making it easier for illnesses like colds, flu, and stomach bugs to take hold. Coupled with spending more time indoors in close proximity to others, this creates the perfect environment for viruses to spread.”

Importance of vitamins

“Supporting your immune system with the right vitamins is an effective way to help your body fight off common winter illnesses. Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and D are essential for keeping your immune defences strong. They work by boosting the production and function of white blood cells, protecting your cells from damage, and supporting overall health.”

Vitamin D and joint health

“Vitamin D is particularly important in winter, not just for immunity but also for bone and joint health. As the body gets less sunlight during shorter days, vitamin D levels can drop, which may lead to joint pain or flare-ups of conditions like arthritis.

“Including a vitamin D supplement or vitamin-rich foods in your diet can help maintain your bone health and ease joint discomfort.”

Boosting energy and mood in winter

“Winter can leave many of us feeling sluggish or low in energy due to less sunlight and shorter days. Vitamins like B6 and B12 play a critical role in combating these effects. Vitamin B6 can help improve mood by calming nerve activity, while B12 supports energy production, keeping you alert and energised even in darker months.”

Skin health during colder months

“Colder weather can strip the skin of moisture, leading to flare-ups of conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Vitamin C is not only an excellent immune booster but also supports skin health, protecting cells and helping the skin retain moisture.”

Women-specific needs

"Women often have unique nutritional needs, particularly during life stages like menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. For example, iron is essential for women who menstruate, while folate plays a critical role during pregnancy.

“Vitamin C can help boost immunity, but certain supplements, such as concentrated vitamin A, should be avoided when pregnant. Always consult with your GP to make sure you’re supporting your immune system safely during pregnancy.”

Age and nutritional needs

"As we age, our bodies often require additional support to maintain optimal health. Nutrient absorption can decline, making it harder to get enough vitamins and minerals from food alone.

“For those over 50, multivitamins can help address these gaps, supporting bone strength, energy levels, and overall wellbeing."