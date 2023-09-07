Landmark survey seeks women's views on reproductive health

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A landmark survey launched on Thursday (7 September) will ask women how they feel about a wide range of sexual and reproductive health issues.

The questions will ask for their experiences and opinions on topics of menstrual health, contraception, fertility, pregnancy and menopause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The information gathered will then "help shape future policy on women's health, enhance care, and improve wellbeing", ministers said.

A survey will ask women how they feel about a wide range of sexual and reproductive health issues. Credit: Getty Images

The Women's Reproductive Health Survey is part of government efforts to "ensure the health and care system prioritises women's voices", and is open to all women in England aged 16 to 55 for six weeks.

One of its aims is to end the postcode lottery impacting some aspects of women's healthcare.

Maria Caulfield, Minister for Women's Health Strategy, said: "Women and girls deserve the best healthcare at every stage of their lives, but we simply can't deliver that without listening to their lived experiences and concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Women should always have a say in their own healthcare, whether that's in managing pregnancy and fertility or dealing with the challenges of the menopause in the workplace."

Dr Rebecca French, Associate Professor of Sexual and Reproductive Health Research at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: "Women have previously described difficulties accessing reproductive health services, for example, to get contraceptive supplies, to access fertility treatment or to obtain an appointment with a gynaecologist.

"Often health services are not joined up, leading to multiple visits and appointment delays.

"We know that poor reproductive health not only has a negative effect on health in general but can also impact women's mental health, relationships and finances."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women's Health Ambassador, Professor Dame Lesley Regan, said access and availability are critical, as healthcare must "work for women and girls", and "fit around their lives".

"There's no point bolstering services if they can't be accessed, or the support available doesn't work for them and meet their needs," she said.