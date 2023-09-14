This comes after he previously postponed his tour in August

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital with agonising kidney pain and is currently undergoing medical treatment in an Italian hospital.

It has been reported by The Sun that the One Direction star was taken to hospital during a holiday with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, after suffering with kidney pain.

He has now checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment, and it is likely that he will be there for several days.

Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

A source from the Daily Mail said: "Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

"Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

"Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

"They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

Last month, Liam had to reschedule a number of tour dates as he sought treatment for a kidney infection.

In a video message to fans he said: “This really is the last news I want to be telling you, but I’ve been a little bit unwell recently.

“I’ve been in the hospital with a bad kidney infection. We started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. I have the best people around me trying to help me recover as we speak, but we’re going to have to reschedule the tour.”

In a post about his upcoming South America tour, he wrote: "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.

"Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctor's orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.

"Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

What is a kidney infection?

According to the NHS, a kidney infection occurs when bacteria or viruses get into your kidneys.

It is a painful and unpleasant illness which is usually caused by cystitis - a common infection of the bladder.

Symptoms of an infection can come on within a few hours, and often a person will feel feverish, shivery, sick and have a pain in your back or side.

A person may also have symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI) such as cystitis.

These include:

needing to pee suddenly or more often than usual

pain or a burning sensation when peeing

smelly or cloudy pee

blood in your pee

The NHS recommends seeing a GP when feeling feverish, and have pain that will not go away in your stomach, lower back or genitals, and if the symptoms of a UTI that have not improved after a few days, or if your pee contains blood.

Kidney infections are often treated via antibiotics to stop the infection damaging the kidneys or spreading to the bloodstream.

Painkillers are also recommended.

People who are vulnerable to the effects of an infection (for example, those with a long-term health condition or are pregnant), they may be admitted to hospital and treated with antibiotics through a drip.

Most people who are diagnosed and treated promptly with antibiotics feel completely better after about 2 weeks.