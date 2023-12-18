Layla Khan hoped the contraception would stop her menstrual cycles - but instead she ended up with a fatal blood clot.

Layla Khan died on December 13 of a blood clot. (Picture: GoFundMe)

A teenage girl has died just weeks after going onto a contraceptive pill.

Layla Khan, 16 from from Immingham, Lincolnshire, had suffered from "long and painful" menstrual cycles, and so it was hoped that going onto contraception would help alleviate some of this pain. Almost immediately, Layla started experiencing migraines and vomiting.

Weeks later, the teenager found herself in A&E, where doctors found a blood clot had developed on her brain. On December 13, she was pronounced as brain dead by hospital staff.

Alicia Binns, who has set up an online fundraiser to help Layla's family with funeral costs, said: "[Layla] was beautiful and intelligent, loved and cherished by so many people, and had her whole life ahead of her.

"Her family had to say their final goodbyes, knowing there was nothing more the doctors could do for her. They made a selfless choice to donate Layla’s organs and save five other people's lives before Christmas, which is the greatest gift they could give to anybody at this time.

"The family is absolutely devastated, and we would like to help raise as much as possible to help with funeral costs to give Layla the best send-off possible, like she deserves. She was the oldest child and princess of the family, and she deserves the best because she was the best. Along with helping the family at this difficult time, especially this close to Christmas, every little helps."