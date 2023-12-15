The NHS trust is urging Berkshire residents to avoid A&E unless their situation is "life-threatening".

Patients have been instructed to avoid going to A&E. (Picture: Radar AI)

NHS workers are having to delay treatments after their network crashed, National World has learned.

An insider source at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that the trust's network has gone down due to a coding error, forcing appointments with patients to be delayed or postponed. The issue means staff cannot access NHS software or get onto the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's unknown exactly how many patient appointments have been affected at the time of publication. In the meantime, patients are being admitted and discharged with pen and paper.

The source told National World the situation is "not ideal" because just one day of cancellations creates a massive backlog for staff to clear. Some patient treatments, which were due to start next week, may also be delayed as a result. With the Christmas and new year holidays also in place, some patients already have gaps in their treatment plans.

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has instructed people to use local pharmacies, GPs, NHS 111 and the Urgent Care Centre in Broad Street Mall, Reading, which is open from 08:00-20:00 GMT. People are also being urged not to visit A&E unless they are in a "life-threatening emergency".