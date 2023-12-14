NHS: UK heart attack rates could be slashed as patients to take extra statins
It could prevent 145,000 cardiac incidents over the next 10 years.
More than two million Brits will be asked by the NHS to boost their statin dose, as the health service looks to slash cholesterol levels in the UK.
The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has set cholesterol targets for patients who have already suffered from things like cardiac arrests and strokes. The institute believes this could lead to 145,000 fewer cardiac incidents over the next 10 years.
The guidance recommends that if statins alone are not sufficient to reach the blood cholesterol target in an individual, then clinicians can consider additional treatments, following a conversation on the risks and benefits with the patient.
The guidance recommends that for secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, clinicians aim to keep patients’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels at 2.0mmol per litre or less, or non-HDL cholesterol levels of 2.6mmol per litre or less.
Dr Shahed Ahmad, the NHS national clinical director for cardiovascular disease prevention, said: "Improving the control of cholesterol in a larger number of people will further reduce deaths from heart attacks and strokes. This guideline will help clinicians talk through the options with their patients to achieve the best outcomes. We are focussed on providing useful and useable guidance for healthcare practitioners to help them and their patients make informed choices about their long-term healthcare."
Monitoring of cholesterol levels usually takes place in primary care and the decision to prescribe an additional treatment will be taken by a GP and other primary care clinicians in discussion with the patient. Cholesterol management pathways will be updated to ensure they are aligned with the updated guidance in discussion with NHSE and the Health Innovation Network.
