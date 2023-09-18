Parents of Jack Caine, 13, who had a cardiac arrest in Majorca share update on his condition
Jack was rushed to hospital in a critical condition when he collapsed in Majorca.
A teenager from Blackpool who suffered a heart attack while on holiday is starting to stabilise, according to his family.
Jack Caine was on holiday with his family in Majorca when he fell to the ground, suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital and placed into an intensive care unit, and was 'hanging on by a thread' unable to breathe on his own.
The 13-year-old was placed on a ventilator - but because of a pre-existing heart murmur, the family's travel insurance claim was denied, meaning it will cost £30,000 to get him home.
Mum Michelle Thornton said: "Since he was a baby he has always had an uneven heart rhythm and has had check ups at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital supervision. His heart has never worked in a normal way but it has never stopped him doing anything. He is your typical teenager, a chatterbox and a big softie who is a massive Leeds United fan.”
Now, as the family's GoFundMe page soars past its £30,000 target, Jack's parents have shared some encouraging updates about his condition.
His father Antony said: "The tubes down his throat have been removed, he is still on a ventilator but they will bring his sedation down slowly - slow steps but all in the right direction. As a family we cannot thank you all enough for all the donations and kind words.
"Jack is in a stable condition. He is improving day by day but is still a very poorly young boy."
At the time of publication, the fundraising total stands at £41,412 - with well wishes from family, school friends and fellow Leeds United fans.