Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace wall
Live updates in aftermath of Russell Brand rape allegations
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Historic carnival calls in police after naming boy as 'carnival queen'
The Times reveals Russell Brand is subject of Channel 4 Dispatches

Parents of Jack Caine, 13, who had a cardiac arrest in Majorca share update on his condition

Jack was rushed to hospital in a critical condition when he collapsed in Majorca.

By David George
2 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Blackpool who suffered a heart attack while on holiday is starting to stabilise, according to his family.

Jack Caine was on holiday with his family in Majorca when he fell to the ground, suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital and placed into an intensive care unit, and was 'hanging on by a thread' unable to breathe on his own.

The 13-year-old was placed on a ventilator - but because of a pre-existing heart murmur, the family's travel insurance claim was denied, meaning it will cost £30,000 to get him home.

Most Popular

Jack was in a critical condition when he first arrived at the hospital. (Pictures: Michelle Thornton/Antony Caine)Jack was in a critical condition when he first arrived at the hospital. (Pictures: Michelle Thornton/Antony Caine)
Jack was in a critical condition when he first arrived at the hospital. (Pictures: Michelle Thornton/Antony Caine)

Mum Michelle Thornton said: "Since he was a baby he has always had an uneven heart rhythm and has had check ups at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital supervision. His heart has never worked in a normal way but it has never stopped him doing anything. He is your typical teenager, a chatterbox and a big softie who is a massive Leeds United fan.”

Now, as the family's GoFundMe page soars past its £30,000 target, Jack's parents have shared some encouraging updates about his condition.

His father Antony said: "The tubes down his throat have been removed, he is still on a ventilator but they will bring his sedation down slowly - slow steps but all in the right direction. As a family we cannot thank you all enough for all the donations and kind words.

"Jack is in a stable condition. He is improving day by day but is still a very poorly young boy."

At the time of publication, the fundraising total stands at £41,412 - with well wishes from family, school friends and fellow Leeds United fans.

Related topics:TeenagerCardiac arrestIntensive Care UnitBlackpoolHospitalParentsLeeds UnitedHeart Disease