Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Endometriosis and Adenomyosis and now experiences anxiety around summer clothes and swimwear due to a common symptom of both conditions. The 32-year-old reality star who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex and is engaged to 39-year-old Dancing On Ice contestant Ryan Thomas, opened up about her diagnosis and health battle in a post on Instagram, explaining that she is tired of “trying to cover the bloating” that the conditions cause.

The mother-of-two revealed she was surprised by her endometriosis diagnosis as her symptoms did not include period pain or infertility, sharing on Instagram Stories she said: "So amazing to see a lot more conversation around endometriosis. After over a year of test I've recently got the answer, which is quite severe endometriosis & adenomyosis."

She added: "Not fully ready to talk about it yet I'm just getting my head around it and processing it myself for now... But I didn't have the symptoms I associated with endo which was period pain and fertility issues so it was a huge shock to me but it has really affected me in other ways since I had Lilah."

She also addressed a symptom that causes her anxiety. Sharing a photo of herself alongside a bloated tummy, which people with endometriosis often describe as "endo belly", she posted to her Instagram Stories: "The joys of endometriosis and adenomyosis. I’m actually fed up of trying to cover the bloating I get 80% of the time. This is actually mild bloating for me. I’ve tried every spanx, every supplement (even though I knew they prob wouldn’t work!) eating well and exercising does hugely help."

She continued: "But the anxiety of spring/summer approaching and wearing swimwear and summer clothes in general is really getting to me. I know there’s so many worse things but it’s so horrible having zero control of symptoms like bloating even with a healthy lifestyle."

Lucy Mecklenburgh opened up about being diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis on Instagram Stories. Picture: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a common condition impacting 190 million people around the world. It occurs when endometrial-like tissue grows in areas around the body, often causing painful symptoms such as chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, painful bowel movements, painful urination and painful sex. Excision surgery is the gold standard treatment for endometriosis, although access to this care can be limited. When left untreated Endometriosis can lead to chronic pain, infertility, poor quality of life, and other complications.

In the UK, according to the 2020 APPG on endometriosis there is an eight year delay from onset of symptoms to diagnosis, with up to 58% of people visiting their doctors more than 10 times.

What is Adenomyosis?

Adenomyosis is a condition where endometrial-like tissue grows into the muscle wall of the uterus (myometrium). The condition can present as diffuse, which is widespread throughout the uterus or focal which appears as isolated nodules. It is common to have adenomyosis alongside endometriosis.