Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, died in hospital two months after eating duck eggs from a stall at Messingham Show

A man died from salmonella after eating four duck eggs he bought at a country show, an inquest was told.

Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, died in hospital in 2019, two months after eating the eggs he purchased at the Messingham Show in North Lincolnshire.

A hospital consultant told the inquest jury on Monday it was one of the worst cases of salmonella he had seen.

What happened?

Mr Tavakoli’s wife Cheryl, 63, told Doncaster Coroner’s Court that they had bought six eggs from a stall at Messingham Show during a family day out on Sunday 2 June 2019.

She said her husband ate two of the eggs for his tea the following day and had them fried with toast.

“He fried them really well,” she said. “He didn’t like eggs too runny.”

Mr Tavakoli decided to have two more eggs two days later and cooked them the same way, she told the jury of seven women and four men.

On the Friday morning, Mrs Tavakoli said she woke to find her husband had been ill in the night with diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V).

She reluctantly made a trip to Essex due to a close family bereavement and while she was away her husband told her he had called for an ambulance.

Mrs Tavakoli said he told her that paramedics gave him advice but did not take him to hospital.

When she returned to their home in Lindholme, near Doncaster, the next day her husband was still very unwell.

On the Monday morning, more than a week after visiting the show, Mrs Tavakoli called 999 again as she was very concerned about her husband,

She feared her may have developed sepsis as he had mottling on his body and his lips and nails had turned blue.

The same paramedics attended and took him to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, but Mrs Tavakoli said she was concerned about the crew’s attitude and they did not travel under blue lights.

She said: “They seemed quite rude to my husband – treated him like he was a fussy old man who just had D&V.

“But I was worried it was more serious. He was in a lot of pain.”

Mrs Tavakoli said there was further waiting in the emergency department and, by this time, her husband’s lips and nails had turned black.

She said he was eventually taken in for treatment after pleading with nurses.

What did doctors say?

Intensive care specialist Dr Jon Maskill said Mr Tavakoli was seriously ill by the time he was admitted to hospital.

He said: “This severity of salmonella, in my experience, is unusual. It’s not something you see a lot of.

“I’ve been doing intensive care for 27 years. He’s only the second person I’ve come across with this degree of salmonella.”

Dr Maskill said antibiotics were used to treat the illness but it was clear it was still in parts of Mr Tavakoli’s body, despite the medication.

He said this happens in some severe cases and surgery is sometimes attempted to remove body parts harbouring the infection.

Sadly, the consultant said there was no prospect of Mr Tavakoli surviving surgery and he died from multi-organ failure caused by salmonella on 12 August 2019.

Did the duck eggs have salmonella?

Realising the duck eggs might have been responsible for her husband falling ill, Mrs Tavakoli said she took the remaining two to hospital for analysis and then scrubbed her home and threw away the cooking implements, saying she “felt like they were ticking time bombs in my house”.

Mrs Tavakoli said her husband came to the UK from Iran when he was 19 and trained as a civil engineer but worked in retail management and catering before retiring three years ago.

She said: “I’d never seen him so fit as he was. He was happy.”

She added: “He was enjoying life and waiting for me to join him in his retirement. Lots of plans”.