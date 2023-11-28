Man flu is real, according to nutritionist Jenna Hope. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

For decades, women have laughed off the idea of man flu.

But now, a top nutritionist has shown us men the sympathy that we deserve.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenna Hope is a nutritionist, and one you would have seen on This Morning. Speaking to The Times, she confessed that man flu is real - because a woman's immune system is typically stronger.

"It pains me to say this, but man flu is real. Men really do suffer much more than women when they’re ill," she said. "When we look at the evidence we find that the female immune system is actually stronger than the male immune system.

"We also know that testosterone plays a role in the suppression of the immune system. So not only do men have more of the hormone that suppresses immunity, they have less of the ones that support it.