Manuka honey fan Dr Hilary Jones: “I keep this in my cupboard at home.”

TV’s Dr Hilary Jones says most people are using the wrong kind of Manuka honey – and reveals the only one he keeps in his kitchen cupboard.

TV doctor Hilary Jones has revealed the natural health remedy he never goes without – and warned that many people are wasting their money on fake versions.

Speaking about the simple everyday ingredient he trusts most to support his immune system, Dr Hilary says it’s not a supplement or a multivitamin. Instead, it’s real Manuka honey – the kind packed and tested in New Zealand, with the antibacterial power clearly labelled on the jar.

“I keep this in my cupboard at home,” he says. “It’s genuine New Zealand Manuka honey. It’s antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory – like natural medicine. So rely on this – it gives you good protection.”

The brand Dr Hilary recommends

The honey Dr Hilary uses isn’t just any jar labelled ‘Manuka’. It’s certified Manuka Doctor honey, with a clear MGO rating that shows how powerful it is.

MGO stands for methylglyoxal – the naturally occurring compound that gives Manuka honey its unique antibacterial properties. The higher the MGO number, the more potent it is. But many of the products on supermarket shelves don’t include this rating at all, meaning you could be paying for a jar that doesn’t offer the benefits you expect.

“Most people are buying the wrong one”

“There are lots of jars that say ‘Manuka’ on the front, but they’re not the real thing,” says Dr Hilary. “Unless it’s from New Zealand, with a proper MGO rating, you just don’t know what you’re getting.”

That’s why he sticks with Manuka Doctor – a brand he publicly endorses, with over 100,000 verified five-star reviews. Every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO strength, and traceable right back to the hive in New Zealand.

How to use Manuka honey properly

Dr Hilary says there’s no strict rule for how to take it – just avoid one common mistake. “You can have it on toast, in porridge, stirred through yogurt or with fruit – just don’t add boiling water, because that destroys the good stuff.”

His go-to method? “I take a teaspoon straight from the jar when I feel something coming on – it soothes my throat and gives me a boost.”

What to look for when buying

If you’re picking up Manuka honey, here’s what Dr Hilary says you must check on the label:

Country of origin: It should be from New Zealand

MGO rating: The higher, the better

Brand transparency: Look for traceability and independent testing

If your current jar doesn’t show those things, it might be time to upgrade. Dr Hilary already has – and his advice is simple: choose wisely, because not all Manuka honey is created equal.

