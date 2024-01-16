Hundreds of children have already caught measles, health officials have warned.

Measles is highly infectious and can lead to serious health complications.

A "national incident" has been declared after more than 300 cases of measles in the west midlands.

Health officials say measles is making a comeback due to children in the region not being vaccinated against it, and concerns have been raised that this outbreak could spread even further.

If you think you or your child has measles, here are the exact steps you should take.

Get an appointment

Your first port of call should be your GP - explain the situation and get an emergency appointment. You can also call NHS 111 or get help online via the NHS website.

The NHS website recommends getting an emergency appointment if you've been in close contact with someone who has measles without being vaccinated yourself, are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Because measles are so contagious, you must phone your GP rather than visiting in-person.

Treatment

Measles do eventually subside after about a week, and there are things you can do to ease your child's pain and discomfort in the meantime.

Make sure they get plenty of rest and drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated. Standard painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen can not only ease the pain but also help lower their temperature.

The NHS advises using cotton wool soaked in warm water to gently remove any crusts from your or your child's eyes.

Crucially, you must also stay away from nursery, school or work for at least four days from when the rash appears. This is to prevent spreading the measles to other people.

Vaccination

The MMR vaccine is used to protect people from measles, mumps and rubella - and is offered to all children in the UK. Two doses of the vaccine can provide lifelong protection from these illnesses.