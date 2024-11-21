Men ending relationships, suffering depression due to sexual dysfunction

Sexual dysfunction is leading to poor mental health, new Bupa research says

Millions of men across the UK experience problems with sexual function but would rather suffer in silence or end their relationship than talk about it, new research by Bupa has found.

A survey of 8,000 UK adults found 28% of men had experienced premature ejaculation, more than one in three (38%) reported a loss of libido and more than one in four (27%) suffered erectile dysfunction.

However, despite the prevalence of sexual problems among men, almost half (47%) of those who reported sexual dysfunction said they had never spoken about the issue. Unsurprisingly, this silent crisis is having a huge impact on the mental health of those men affected, with a third (33%) saying issues with sexual dysfunction has given them anxiety, and one in four saying they’ve felt depressed as a result.

The stigma around sexual dysfunction is also having a devastating impact on relationships with one in five men (21%) saying they would rather end their relationship than talk to their partner about their sexual dysfunction.

Younger men aged 25 to 34 are the most likely (33%) to end a relationship than speak to their partner. Gen Z (16 to 24-year-olds) men follow closely (32%).

Worryingly, nearly a third of men suffering from sexual dysfunction have admitted that they turned to the internet or dark web, to buy purported treatments to avoid embarrassment or judgment.

To get men talking about trickier topics and support better mental health Bupa has launched its ‘Need a Lift’ campaign which aims to foster a culture where men feel comfortable discussing a range of issues such as sexual function, supporting children’s mental health or looking after older relatives.

To help those struggling with erection problems, Bupa Health Clinics has launched its new Men’s Sexual Function service. This 12-month plan gives people 30 minutes with a GP to discuss their symptoms, have tests for underlying health conditions and create a personalised treatment plan. They’ll then have a follow up appointment and ongoing access to the 24/7 Anytime HealthLine.

Mesha Moinirad, public figure and advocator for chronic illness, said: “Speaking about sexual dysfunction is hugely embarrassing and there is a real stigma attached to erection problems for men.

As someone who lives with Crohn's disease and has a stoma bag, I’m well versed on embarrassing topics, but in my early 20s I experienced issues with my sexual function, and it left me feeling incredibly isolated and depressed. I couldn’t think about work or focus on relationships, and I was worried it was going to impact my fertility which left me feeling even more low. Eventually, I spoke to a healthcare professional and it gave me my life back. I can’t stress the importance of seeking help and talking about what you’re experiencing, don’t keep it to yourself as it will only make things worse.”

Dr James Stevenson, Lead Practitioner at Bupa Health Clinics said: “It is not surprising that men’s sexual dysfunction is currently a silent crisis. Outdated perceptions on how men must act has led to them being reluctant to speak out when they experience issues with their health, especially surrounding their sexual function. As a result, it is having an impact on not only their physical health but their mental health too. We must do more to encourage men to talk to others about what they’re going through and seek help when they need it.”

For more information on the plan, please visit: https://www.bupa.co.uk/health/payg/gp-services/erection-problems