Contact your GP if you’re worried about any of the symptoms of menopause

The menopause can cause a wide range of symptoms, including hot flushes and difficulty sleeping.

But what are some of the lesser-known symptoms of the menopause?

These are 11 symptoms of the menopause that you might not know about, explained by Stephanie Taylor, women’s health expert and managing director of pelvic healthcare company Kegel8.

Stephanie notes that if you’re suffering with any of the symptoms above, there are steps you can take to feel better.

She said changing your diet, reducing your alcohol consumption, taking vitamins and supplements, doing the right kind of exercises and seeking medical treatment can all help with symptoms.

“Don’t suffer in silence. If you’re worried about how the menopause could be impacting your health and wellbeing, consult your GP or a trained health professional as soon as possible,” she added.

1. Dry, irritable skin Falling oestrogen levels means the skin’s collagen levels become depleted very early on in the menopause. This can leave you with dry, flaky and itchy skin from head to toe and brittle nails.

2. Burning tongue Feeling like you have a burning tongue and mouth during the menopause isn’t uncommon. The under-researched condition – actually called Burning Mouth Syndrome – can cause pain, altered taste and a drop in saliva production.

3. Incontinence Menopause can cause your pelvic floor muscles to weaken, meaning less support for your pelvic organs like your bladder. This can leave you with frequent, sudden urges to urinate, which is often followed by involuntary leakage of urine.

4. Heart flutters Surges in hormones during the menopause can cause heart palpitations while your body rebalances, most common in the perimenopause when the largest shifts in hormone levels occur. Symptoms include a short-lived episode of the heart racing, pounding, fluttering or beating irregularly.