More than 23,000 cases of monkeypox have now been recorded in almost 90 countries. These maps will show you how the virus has spread and which countries have the highest case rates.

Monkeypox cases have risen rapidly since mid-May with the most recent figures showing more than 23,000 cases have been recorded in almost 90 countries.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – the highest level of alert.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which covers the period from 6 May to 28 July, shows thousands of cases have been identified in the UK. England has recorded 2,436 cases, 61 cases have been identified in Scotland, 30 in Wales and 19 in Northern Ireland.

Other countries in Europe and in North America are also seeing a surge in infections.

Separate figures from Global.Health – a platform that gathers data on infectious diseases from around the world – shows more than 23,000 cases have been recorded globally so far in 2022 as of 2 August, with 17 countries reporting at least 100 cases and six reporting more than 1,000. The figures are based on information collated from publicly available official sources.

Here we reveal how monkeypox infection rates compare in the UK and Europe with other nations around the world – and how the virus has spread since April.

How quickly has monkeypox spread around the world?

As of the morning of 2 August, 23,273 cases had been confirmed around the world in 2022, according to Global.Health’s data. That was up from 6,474 on 1 July.

The total includes countries where monkeypox was already endemic before the spread took off globally in May, including Nigeria and Cameroon, although these nations had only recorded 26 cases between them between January and the end of April.

Data is not available for every country.

Loading....

The first case of monkeypox in Europe was identified in the UK (England) on 6 May but soon after Portugal, Spain, France, Germany and Italy were all recording positive cases.

The map below will show you how the current outbreak has spread around Europe and the world.

Loading....

Which European countries have the highest rates of monkeypox?

Analysis by NationalWorld found the British overseas territory of Gibraltar currently has the highest monkeypox rates in Europe with a rate of 14.8 per 100,000 people. However, in total the nation has recorded just five cases. Population figures are based on 2021 figures sourced from the World Bank.

Spain has the second highest infection rate in Europe – and the highest out of any country, when Gibraltar is excluded – with a rate of 9.1 per 100,000 people. This is followed by Portugal with 6.1 and Netherlands with 5.3. The UK has the sixth-highest infection rate in Europe – and the world, of countries where data is available – with 3.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Loading....

The United States has recorded the greatest overall number of positive cases with 5,176, followed by Spain with 4,300, then Germany with 2,677 and then the UK with 2,469.

The interactive map below will show you how case numbers vary across the continent. The darker the country the greater the number of infections.

Loading....

In comparison, this map will show you how infection rates compare around the world.

Loading....

Are people being vaccinated against monkeypox?

Last week (27 July) at a WHO press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said anyone can contract monkeypox, despite 98% of cases so far having been linked to men who have sex with men. He also called for vaccinations for people in high-risk groups.

The UK and other countries are vaccinating some high risk groups with a smallpox (MVA) vaccine to provide protection.

Although anyone can catch monkeypox from close contact, men who have sex with men, health care and laboratory workers and people with multiple sexual partners are at the greatest risk of exposure.

“We still lack data on the effectiveness of vaccines for monkeypox or how many doses might be needed,” Dr Tedros said.

“That’s why we urge all countries that are using vaccines to collect and share critical data on their effectiveness.”

WHO is recommending targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone with monkeypox and for those at high risk of exposure, including healthcare workers.