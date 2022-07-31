Monkeypox symptoms as Spain reports second death from disease

Two deaths from monkeypox reported in Spain - believed to be the first since an outbreak started in the European Union

Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox.

The cases reported by the health ministry are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since an outbreak started in the European Union.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May.

How many cases in Spain?

The two deaths come as Spain’s health ministry reported 4,298 people were infected with the virus, making it the leading European country for monkeypox cases.

Of that total, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Only 64 were women.

The ministry said 120 have needed hospital attention.

Health authorities are administering 5,300 vaccines that Spain received from the joint EU vaccine purchase scheme.

Health workers say that is far fewer than the number needed to cover the at-risk groups.

How many monkeypox deaths around the globe?

There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and DR Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.

Monkeypox has been endemic to parts of Africa for decades. Its leap to Europe and North America was linked by experts to two raves in Belgium and Spain.

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May.

Whilst the numbers remain relatively small at the moment, the spread of monleypox is causing health specialist some concern. Getty

How does monkeypox spread?

It spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact but it can also be transmitted through bed sheets used by someone with monkeypox.

NHS says on its website: Monkeypox can be passed on from person to person through:

any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands)

touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox

the coughs or sneezes of a person with monkeypox when they’re close to you

In parts of west and central Africa, monkeypox can also be caught from infected rodents (such as rats, mice and squirrels) if:

you’re bitten

you touch its fur, skin, blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs

you eat its meat and it has not been cooked thoroughly

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

NHS lists the symptoms of monkeypox on its website as:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

joint pain

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the mouth, genitals and anus.

You may also have anal pain or bleeding from your bottom.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

How is monkeypox treated?

Monkeypox is usually mild and most people recover within a few weeks without treatment.

But, if your symptoms are more severe and you become unwell, you may need treatment in hospital.

The risk of needing treatment in hospital is higher for:

older people

young children

people with a condition or who are taking a medicine that affects their immune system