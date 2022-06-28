Health experts are urging anyone who has new or multiple sexual partners to be vigilant about monkeypox symptoms as cases rise.

There are more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox in the UK.

More than 1,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show.

Between 6 May and 26 June there were 1,076 confirmed cases across the UK, an increase of 166 since the last reporting date on 24 June.

England has recorded a total of 1,035 monkeypox cases with 79% (out of 833 where the home address was known) being identified in London. The capital has 659 confirmed cases in total, followed by the South East with 56 and the North West with 34.

More than 200 remain under investigation and are not yet publicly linked to a region.

Outside of England, Scotland has recorded 27 cases in total, followed by nine in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

The UKHSA said the outbreak has been largely identified in gay or bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men without documented history of travel to endemic countries.

It further added that where gender information was available, 1,033 (almost 100%) confirmed cases were male, with five confirmed female cases. The median age of confirmed cases in the UK was 36 years.

Health experts recently issued a warning to anyone who has new or multiple sexual partners to be vigilant about monkeypox symptoms as cases rise.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, said: “Currently the majority of cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. However, anyone who has had close contact with an individual with symptoms is also at increased risk.

“If you are concerned that you may have monkeypox, don’t go to events, meet with friends or have sexual contact. Instead, stay at home and contact 111 or your local sexual health service for advice. Please contact the clinic ahead of your visit and avoid close contact with others until you’ve been reviewed by a clinician.