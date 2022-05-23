The last time there was a monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was 2003

No fewer than 80 cases of monkeypox have been discovered in 11 countries in Europe and North America.

The virus, which is usually found in central and western Africa, is experiencing its first outbreak out of the region since 2003.

In the UK, there have been 20 confirmed cases, with those who have come into contact with infected people being recommended to isolate for up to three weeks.

So far cases have been detected in London and the North and South East of England.

The first case came from someone who had recently travelled to Nigeria, where the disease is more common.

The disease is spread by close contact, including sexual intercourse and The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are expecting more cases to materialise in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about monkeypox including how it got its name and where it comes from.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a very rare disease mainly spread by infected animals in central and western Africa.

Cases in the UK and Europe are incredibly rare, with the overall risk of catching the disease here low.

Monkeypox has a similar appearance to chickenpox, with a rash and red spots common, alongside traditional symptoms of feeling unwell.

The latest outbreak has affected 11 countries in Europe and North America including Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, US, Sweden and Canada.

So far there are 80 confirmed cases with another 50 being investigated according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Whilst there is no dedicated vaccine for monkeypox, the smallpox vaccine is effective and offers 85% of protection against the disease.

Why is monkeypox called monkeypox?

The name monkeypox comes from the first ever documented case of infection.

This was discovered in the 1950s, in monkeys that were used for research.

However, it isn’t just monkeys that are carriers of the disease, it is often found in other mammals including rope squirrels, tree squirrels and Gambian pouched rats.

Where does monkeypox come from?

Monkeypox originates from central and western Africa.

The disease was found to come from animals including monkeys in the 1950s, but has since spread to humans.

According to the WHO, the first documented case was a nine-year-old boy infected in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The disease is found in 11 countries in Africa, including Nigeria, which records an estimated 3,000 cases every year.

Monkeypox is uncommon outside of Africa with the last outbreak outside of the region occurring in 2003.

The infection happened after 800 animals were shipped from Ghana to Texas.

They were stored near prairie dogs, which were subsequently infected and then bought as pets.

The outbreak led to 47 confirmed cases discovered in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms can take between five and 21 days to appear.

The risk of catching Monkeypox in the UK is said to be ‘low’ (image: Getty Images)

The first symptoms can include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears on the face, between one and five days after the first symptoms have materialised.