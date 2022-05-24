Contacts of those with monkeypox are being advised to provide their details for contact tracing, not travel, and avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and children under 12

Further monkeypox cases have been identified in the UK, with new guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urging anyone who has had direct or household contact with a confirmed case to isolate for 21 days.

But how many monkeypox cases are there in the UK and where were the identified?

Here’s what you need to know.

The monkeypox rash changes from raised red bumps, to spots filled with fluid, with the spots eventually forming scabs which later fall off

How many monkeypox cases are there in the UK?

A further 36 additional cases of monkeypox were confirmed in England on Monday (23 May), as well as one in Scotland, bringing the current total to 57.

The first monkeypox infection in England was confirmed on 7 May 2022. The patient had a recent travel history from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

Two additional cases of monkeypox were then identified in London on 14 May. The cases live together in the same household and are not linked to the previous confirmed case, but where and how they acquired their infection remains under investigation.

A further four cases of monkeypox were then detected on 16 May, three being in London and one linked case in the North East of England.

The four new cases do not have known connections with the previous confirmed cases.

All four of these cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM).

Two more cases were then identified on 18 May - one in London and one in the South East of England.

They had no travel links to a country where monkeypox is endemic, so it is possible they acquired the infection through community transmission.

Eleven additional cases of monkeypox were then confirmed in England on 20 May.

On 23 May, 36 additional cases of monkeypox were identified in England, with one also identified in Scotland.

What is the self-isolation advice for monkeypox?

New guidance from the UKHSA is urging anyone who has had direct or household contact with a confirmed case to isolate for 21 days.

Contacts are being advised to provide their details for contact tracing, not travel, and avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and children under 12.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The illness begins with:

high temperature

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

chills

Exhaustion

A rash then usually begins one to five days after the first symptoms appear. The spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.